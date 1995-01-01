French chefs show off their talents at trendy venues, but you can also find restaurants serving traditional Creole cuisine, including deep-fried codfish fritters and stuffed crab. Fishermen determine the menus at some spots based on their catch -- tuna, gilthead bream, wahoo, conch, sea snails or lobsters. French bakeries serve up fresh croissants and pastries, and grocery stores are stocked with good French bread and cheese.





With its waterfront terrace, Maya's, at Anse de Public, northwest of Gustavia, is the perfect spot for Creole specialties (590-27-75-73). La Gloriette, on the water at Anse du Grand Cul de Sac (590-27-75-66), is another quiet, simple restaurant with authentic Guadeloupean food.





At Eden Rock at St. Jean's Bay, The Sand Bar serves grilled fish, sauteed shrimp and Dover sole. In addition to the crashing waves and great food, celebrity-watching is part of the lure at this resort (590-29-79-99).





In Gustavia, Do Brazil, tucked up against a rocky precipice overlooking Shell Beach, is a great spot for lunch, offering a menu of salads, ceviche, fresh grilled fish and barbecue dishes (590-29-06-40). Jimmy Buffet immortalized the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" at Le Select (590-27-86-87), a popular Gustavia watering hole with an open-air patio that's been a fixture for more than 60 years.





Pick up cheeses, pate, wine and other gourmet items for a picnic at shops in St. Jean, Gustavia or Lorient. For wine, head to La Cave du Port Franc in Gustavia. Maya's To Go in St. Jean features everything from meatloaf sandwiches and moussaka to sushi available for takeout.