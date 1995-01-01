Food and Drink in St. Barts
French chefs show off their talents at trendy venues, but you can also find restaurants serving traditional Creole cuisine, including deep-fried codfish fritters and stuffed crab. Fishermen determine the menus at some spots based on their catch -- tuna, gilthead bream, wahoo, conch, sea snails or lobsters. French bakeries serve up fresh croissants and pastries, and grocery stores are stocked with good French bread and cheese.
With its waterfront terrace, Maya's, at Anse de Public, northwest of Gustavia, is the perfect spot for Creole specialties (590-27-75-73). La Gloriette, on the water at Anse du Grand Cul de Sac (590-27-75-66), is another quiet, simple restaurant with authentic Guadeloupean food.
At Eden Rock at St. Jean's Bay, The Sand Bar serves grilled fish, sauteed shrimp and Dover sole. In addition to the crashing waves and great food, celebrity-watching is part of the lure at this resort (590-29-79-99).
In Gustavia, Do Brazil, tucked up against a rocky precipice overlooking Shell Beach, is a great spot for lunch, offering a menu of salads, ceviche, fresh grilled fish and barbecue dishes (590-29-06-40). Jimmy Buffet immortalized the "Cheeseburger in Paradise" at Le Select (590-27-86-87), a popular Gustavia watering hole with an open-air patio that's been a fixture for more than 60 years.
Pick up cheeses, pate, wine and other gourmet items for a picnic at shops in St. Jean, Gustavia or Lorient. For wine, head to La Cave du Port Franc in Gustavia. Maya's To Go in St. Jean features everything from meatloaf sandwiches and moussaka to sushi available for takeout.
Best Cocktail in St. Barts
Enjoy a Kronenbourg beer at Le Select, the popular bar/cafe immortalized by Jimmy Buffett. Or you can switch to T punch, which is white rum, cane sugar and lime -- popular throughout the French Caribbean. It's usually served straight up.
Beaches in St. Barts
Best for a Half-Day Visit: Popular Baie de St. Jean buzzes with activity, from St. Tropez-like cafes to windsurfers and sailboats.
Best for Surfing: Catch the waves at beaches like Anse de Lorient and Anse des Cayes in the north. The rocky shoreline along Anse Toiny, in the east, is considered an expert surfing area.
Best for Active Types: Windsurf boards, kayaks and sailboats can be rented at calm Baie de St. Jean and Anse du Grand Cul de Sac to the east.
Best for Naturalists: Fringed by steep hills and coves, Anse du Grand Saline, to the south, offers the classic Caribbean beach experience -- beautiful sands and crystal-clear water. Clothing is optional. Wander up a rocky path through dunes to reach the gorgeous soft-sand beach.
Best for Seclusion: At the far western tip of the island, Anse du Grand Colombier features a long expanse of soft sand and leeward calm. This secluded, hard-to-reach hideaway is accessible either by a hiking trail or boat.
Don't Miss in St. Barts
Explore Gustavia, where well-preserved colonial buildings set the stage for elegant ambience. City Hall and the Clock Tower represent prime examples of Swedish colonial architecture. Many of the French warehouses along La Pointe on the far side of the harbor have been converted into boutiques and cafes. Also near La Pointe, the Musee Municipal features old photographs and a watercolor collection by local artists. For a hike with views, head uphill (about 20 minutes) to the ruins of Fort Gustav.
A leisurely lunch or dinner at a restaurant along one of St. Barts white-sand beaches is a great way to pass the time. Accompanied by a bottle of fine French wine, a meal becomes an event. Choose from authentic French, Creole, Caribbean and Eastern cuisine. (See "Lunching," below, for restaurant suggestions.)
Duty-free shopping particularly for French goods, is another prime activity in Gustavia. Find that perfect perfume, look for designer knockoffs, or buy the real thing at shops like Lacoste, Cartier and Hermes. The slightly less expensive village of St. Jean features trendy boutiques for art, clothing and home accessories.
Pick up the three B's -- baguette, bris and Beaujoulais -- and you're ready for a picnic lunch on the beach. On the south coast, the pretty beaches Anse du Governeur and Anse de Grande Saline are easy to reach from Gustavia.
The waters off Lorient, Flamands and Corossol teem with tuna, mahi-mahi, wahoo and barracuda, making for excellent deep-sea fishing. Blue and white marlin are generally released after being caught. Excursions are available through operators that include Yannis Marine (590-29-89-12) and Ocean Must (590-27-62-25).