Sightseeing: The Chapelle St-Pierre (Pl. Pollanais, Tuesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. - noon and 4 - 8:30 p.m.), a 14th-century Romanesque chapel, is decorated with images painted by artist Jean Cocteau. Wander along Quai Courbet, town's atmospheric fishing port. The Citadelle, also known as Fort Sainte Elme, was built in the 16th century. Today it houses city hall, public gardens and a couple of art museums. Particularly worth visiting is its Musee Volti (open 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday; 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays; closes one hour earlier in the winter months) which showcases the work of local-born sculptor Antoniucci Volti; he's known for voluptuous bronze sculptures of women.



Beaching it: Plage de Villefranche-sur-Mer is located northwest of old town -- about a ten minute walk.



Take a boat trip: Advance reservations are highly recommended; one option is Vedette la Sirene - Affretement Maritime Villefranchois (ph: 04 93 76 65 65, fax: 04 93 76 97 87).



Take a city tour: Book your tour in advance with the Villefranche tourist office (ph: 04 93 01 73 68), and a guide will be waiting for you at the cruise terminal. Two different walking tours are available: a two-hour trip through the old city, and an 1 1/2-hour stroll toward the Darse Royal Harbour along the ramparts of the Citadel on the seafront.



Visit the soap factory: At La Savonnerie de Villefranche, you can watch and learn (and smell!) as soap is made -- and, of course, stop in the gift shop to grab a few souvenirs. Admission is free.

Comfortable withand exploring some nearby towns (and countries) like Nice, Cannes and Monaco? A car rental service is available at the cruise terminal.If you're not comfortable with driving, contract withfor tours of the surrounding area -- St. Jean Cap-Ferrat, Monaco, Nice, Cannes -- via local drivers. The GIE service (ph: 06 10 18 49 39) is a group of several local excursion companies at the cruise terminal. You can book in advance or once you arrive.The Cote d'Azur has an excellentas well -- and the station is a five-minute walk from the port, providing convenient service to major and minor destinations.If exploring the villages beyond Villefranche-sur-mer, check out, one of the region's most chi-chi villages. You can explore the diminutive village on foot, including the Plage de Passable on its western shore, the Lighthouse (you can climb its 154 steps for a gorgeous view of the Cote d'Azur) or hang out at the cafe-lined port on the eastern edge. Don't miss touring the Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild (open daily, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in July and August, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the rest of the year; guided tours are available and begin at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.); the circa 1912 belle epoque style villa, built for Baroness Rothschild, evokes the Renaissance-era mansions of Tuscany. There's also a gorgeous garden.