Moreton Island has a limited number of places to eat, with a focus on casual fare such as burgers and salads, locally caught fish and chips and seafood -- including the famous Moreton Bay bugs, a species of tiny lobster found in the Pacific Ocean.

Closest to your ship are eateries at Tangalooma Island Resort, with options including The Beach Cafe, offering bistro dining with views of Moreton Bay and family meals like made-to-order pizza, burgers and salads.

For a coffee and sweet treat, such as ice cream or cheesecake, head for The Coffee Shop, while the Wrecks Bar is open daily until late, serving cold beer, wine and cocktails, with entertainment including a pool and music.

If you're able to get beyond Tangalooma Island Resort, there are a few options to consider. Castaways Restaurant (100 Moreton Street) is a casual eatery in Bulwer at the northern end of the island and part of a small resort with a convenience store. It has an island-style thatched roof and is known for lazy lunches with shoes optional. There's also the famous Gutter Bar in Kooringal, on the southern end of the island (21 Kooringal Esplanade), which specialises in seafood, especially fresh oysters, with takeaway available.