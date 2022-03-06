A stroll along Corso Umberto, Taormina's main street and the place to shop. You'll find everything from designer clothes shops and jewelers to fabulous delicatessens stocked with mouth-watering Italian goodies. Drapers also are stocked with exquisitely embroidered tablecloths and linens. Look out for little art galleries set in the narrow streets, which climb up or lead down to the sea on either side of Corso Umberto.

A photo stop in the lovely Piazza IX Aprile, a broad terrace, offers sweeping views over the Mediterranean Sea. It's the prettiest place in Taormina (that's some contest) and home to the Caffe Wunderbar, one-time haunt of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor and a suitably glamorous place to grab a drink.

The Teatro Greco (Greco-Roman Amphitheater) is the second largest ancient theater in Sicily and a sight to behold. Originally built by the Greeks in the third century B.C., it was rebuilt by the Romans in the first century A.D., when it was used for gladiatorial contests. A 15- to 20-minute walk from Corso Umberto (just go right at Piazza Vittorio Emanuele and along Via Teatro Greco), the theater is set at the top of a hill and offers fabulous views of Mount Etna, the Calabrian mountains and the Ionian coastline. (+39 0942 23220; open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April to September, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in winter)

The Giardino Trevelyan (also known as the Parco Duchi di Cesaro) is a lovely public park on Via Bagnoli Croce, between the Greek theater and the sea. The English-style garden -- designed by 19th century British noblewoman Florence Trevelyan -- has a bench-lined walkway overlooking the sea and Mount Etna, and there is a lovely terrace and an aviary, as well as several Victorian follies (including a cottage, tower and pavilion). (Open 8:30a.m. to 7 p.m. in summer, 6 p.m. in winter) A must-do in Taormina is a visit to Mount Etna. This magnificent volcano -- one of the biggest active volcanoes in the world -- climbs to 3,323 meters at its peak.