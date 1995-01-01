Gaping in awe at the fabulous mosaics and general gorgeousness of the Alcazar, a grand 14th Century Moorish palace which -- although built a century after Moorish rule ended -- gives Granada's Alhambra a run for its money (and has fewer crowds and - arguably-- even lovelier gardens). It is the home of Spain's Royal Family when they are in Seville, and open to lesser mortals from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Taking in the grandeur of Seville's splendid Gothic 15th century cathedral, the world's third largest church after St. Peter's in Rome and St. Paul's in London. It is near the Alcazar and has a Moorish aspect, as it incorporates some elements -- including a courtyard filled with orange trees -- from the 9th century mosque which formerly occupied the site. Of particular note is the cathedral's massive wooden altar, hand-carved over the lifetime of one craftsman with 45 scenes from the life of Christ. (Opening hours are complex and vary by season; check current hours before you go.

Puffing your way to the top of the 14th century Giralda (the Cathedral's bell tower) which is a World Heritage Site and rewards the energetic with magnificent views across the city.

Strolling around Barrio de Santa Cruz, the city's exquisite Jewish quarter that dates from the 17th century and is a heavenly mix of historic whitewashed houses, intriguing cobbled alleyways and beautiful plazas. It's a lovely place to spend a lazy morning or afternoon, as you'll find plenty of good cafes and well-stocked antique shops. The glorious mansions along Caledon del Agua are also worth a look.

Visiting one of Seville's key museums. These include the Muse Arqueologico on Plaza de America, which opens (June to September) from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. (Closed Mondays.) Entrance is free to people from EU countries, E1.50 to others.

Savoring the art of the Spanish grand masters -- including El Greco and Velazquez -- at the Museo de Bellas Artes, which is housed in a 17th century convent building in Plaza del Museo. It's open (in summer) from Tuesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Mondays. Same fee as the archaeological museum.) Go barefoot in the park. Maria Luisa Park is the city's largest and rated one of the loveliest parks in Europe. Filled with waving palm trees, fragrant pines and orange groves, it's a delight to explore its pavilions and secret bowers. It has the grandiose Moorish style Plaza de Espana -- which was built for the 1929 Expo -- at its heart, and from here -- for around E36 -- you can hire a horse and buggy ride for an hour-long ride around the park (there is room for four adults on board, so cut costs by booking with friends).

Explore nearby Cadiz (even easier if your ship has stopped there). Almost as charming as Seville, Cadiz is one of Europe's oldest cities and its narrow winding streets are filled with excellent food, wine and craft shops. It also has a beautiful 18th century Baroque cathedral and a well-stocked Fine Arts and Archaeology Museum.