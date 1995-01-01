El Morro: Check out the historic sites of Old San Juan, including on of its most famous forts, whose original parts were completed in 1539 (and which successfully deterred would-be colonial powers from capturing the island). Tours are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an entry fee for adults, though the fee also covers the cost of San Cristobal Fort.





San Cristobal Fort: Also in Old San Juan is a second fort, which was built in 1771. On weekends, the grounds of both forts are thick with locals flying kites. (Tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)





Museo Pablo Casals: Fans of the Spanish cellist Pablo Casals should check out the museum dedicated to the musician, where the Spanish master's collection includes manuscripts, photographs and a library of video tapes of Festival Casals concerts (played on request). (Plaza San Jose, Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.)





Bacardi Rum Factory: This is commonly offered as a ship-sponsored tour, but it's easy to go on your own, too; take the ferry (which leaves from Pier 2, right next to the cruise ship dock, every half hour and costs $1, roundtrip, for the six-minute ride) to Catano, and then catch a bus or ferry for the 10-minute ride to the factory. (Don't walk -- it's long and hot.) The factory itself is lovely. There are gorgeously landscaped grounds (lots of hibiscus), an open-air pavilion for Bacardi-influenced drinks, a gift shop and a tour that can lead into your very own mixology course if you upgrade your ticket.





El Yunque: It's hard to visit San Juan and not be drawn to El Yunque, the only rainforest designated as a U.S. National Forest. Located about an hour south of San Juan, you'll see numerous waterfalls, ferns and wildflowers along the marked trails. Because it's a rainforest, it will probably, well, rain during your visit -- so pack a slicker.





The Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico in Santurce: This off-the-beaten-path museum exhibits elegant Puerto Rican art, along with visiting themed shows.(Just south of Condado, 299 De Diego Avenue, open from 10 a.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday). Art-lovers who want to stick closer to town can visit the Museo de Arte Contemporaneo de Puerto Rico, which houses some 700 post-1940s works from artists of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America. (229 de Diego Avenue)





The Beach: While Old San Juan doesn't really boast any of its own, the beaches in the nearby areas of Condado and Isla Verde stretch along high-rise hotels and are a 5- to 10-minute taxi ride (longer during rush hour) from the cruise pier.





For Golfers: Bahia Beach is a hidden treasure; a car rental is required to get to this out-of-the-way, 18-hole public course that sits at the base of El Yunque and fronts the sea with a gorgeous beach, framed by palms and palmettos. Being totally public, it's also open to non-golf-playing visitors (though the club does request that you politely ask permission). Golf clubs are available for rent.



