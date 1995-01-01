Food and Drink in Harwich

Ha' Penny Pier Bistro: Try the baked haddock. Per-person cost for a three-course meal including wine will run about $31. (The Quay)





Harborside Restaurant: Good seafood and very nice views of the sea. Try the Roast Cod. Per-person cost for a three-course meal including wine will run about $38. (The Quay)







Shore Excursions

Best Choice for London Lovers: London Sightseeing. Duration: 8 hours. Price: $82.





Best Choice for Luxe Living: Full day for two for custom-designed tour by private car. Duration: 8 hours. Price $1,150.





Best Choice for Culture Vultures: The English Countryside & Tea. Duration: 4.5 hours. Price: $59.