Harwich Shore Excursion Reviews

Find Things to Do in Harwich on Viator

Ha' Penny Pier Bistro: Try the baked haddock. Per-person cost for a three-course meal including wine will run about $31. (The Quay)



Harborside Restaurant: Good seafood and very nice views of the sea. Try the Roast Cod. Per-person cost for a three-course meal including wine will run about $38. (The Quay)


Best Choice for London Lovers: London Sightseeing. Duration: 8 hours. Price: $82.



Best Choice for Luxe Living: Full day for two for custom-designed tour by private car. Duration: 8 hours. Price $1,150.



Best Choice for Culture Vultures: The English Countryside & Tea. Duration: 4.5 hours. Price: $59.

Located in nearby Ipswich, Christchurch Mansion is a 16th-century house in a historic park. Excellent collection of paintings by Gainsborough and Constable. (Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sunday 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Christchurch Park, Ipswich)



Colchester boasts the Colchester Castle Museum, an award-winning museum. The castle is the largest ever built by the Normans -- constructed on foundations of the Roman Temple of Claudius, which can still be seen today. The castle was built in 1096 by William I. (Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. & Sunday, 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. High St, Colchester)

