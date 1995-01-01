Popular Things to Do in Mystery Island
Food and Drink in Mystery Island
If you're feeling hungry on Mystery Island, you might prefer to head back to the ship for lunch. While some of the market stall vendors sell a small variety of packaged snacks (such as potato chips) starting from about AU$5, there isn't much else to purchase to eat. There is no running water, so it is a good idea to bring bottled water ashore. Fresh drinking coconuts are available to purchase for AU$3 and the friendly locals will happily open them (with a machete) for thirsty visitors. Once you've guzzled the juice, ask the vendors to cut open the coconut so you can enjoy the sweet, delicious flesh inside.
Don't Miss in Mystery Island
There are a number of tours and activities on Mystery Island, some of which can be booked through the cruise ship, but others can be booked directly once you arrive -- or before leaving for your cruise.
These include guided village walking tours, kava ceremonies, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and snorkelling tours. Cabana and beach huts can be hired, but be sure to organise it through your cruise line before arriving as these facilities are very popular. Don't miss out on taking a photo with one of the good-humoured locals at the 'Cannibal Pot'. Also, indulging in a massage by the beach is very relaxing and cheaper than onboard a cruise ship. It also supports the local economy.