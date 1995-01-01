If you're feeling hungry on Mystery Island, you might prefer to head back to the ship for lunch. While some of the market stall vendors sell a small variety of packaged snacks (such as potato chips) starting from about AU$5, there isn't much else to purchase to eat. There is no running water, so it is a good idea to bring bottled water ashore. Fresh drinking coconuts are available to purchase for AU$3 and the friendly locals will happily open them (with a machete) for thirsty visitors. Once you've guzzled the juice, ask the vendors to cut open the coconut so you can enjoy the sweet, delicious flesh inside.