  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Mystery Island Shore Excursion Reviews

Mystery Island (Photo:Cruise Critic)

  • Popular Things to Do in Mystery Island

  • Food and Drink in Mystery Island

  • Don't Miss in Mystery Island

Find Things to Do in Mystery Island on Viator

1
Snorkeling
2
Glass Bottom Boat Tour
3
Glass Bottom Kayaking
4
Stand Up Paddleboarding

Popular Things to Do in Mystery Island

Food and Drink in Mystery Island

If you're feeling hungry on Mystery Island, you might prefer to head back to the ship for lunch. While some of the market stall vendors sell a small variety of packaged snacks (such as potato chips) starting from about AU$5, there isn't much else to purchase to eat. There is no running water, so it is a good idea to bring bottled water ashore. Fresh drinking coconuts are available to purchase for AU$3 and the friendly locals will happily open them (with a machete) for thirsty visitors. Once you've guzzled the juice, ask the vendors to cut open the coconut so you can enjoy the sweet, delicious flesh inside.

Don't Miss in Mystery Island

There are a number of tours and activities on Mystery Island, some of which can be booked through the cruise ship, but others can be booked directly once you arrive -- or before leaving for your cruise.

These include guided village walking tours, kava ceremonies, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and snorkelling tours. Cabana and beach huts can be hired, but be sure to organise it through your cruise line before arriving as these facilities are very popular. Don't miss out on taking a photo with one of the good-humoured locals at the 'Cannibal Pot'. Also, indulging in a massage by the beach is very relaxing and cheaper than onboard a cruise ship. It also supports the local economy.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent