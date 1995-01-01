Historic Stuff: Begin at the entrance to the walled city -- the Pile Gate. Among the highlights is the circa-14th-century Franciscan Monastery (Placa 2). Make sure you check out the adjoining pharmacy -- opened in 1391, it's the third oldest functioning pharmacy in Europe (and yes, you can still buy aspirin). The Dominican Monastery (Sveti Dominika 4) dates back to the same century. The Rector's Palace (Pred Dvorom 3) was the government seat in the 15th century; now you'll find a museum with Baroque paintings and historic artifacts. The Synagogue (Zudioska 5) is Europe's second-oldest Sephardic synagogue. Other highlights include the city's cathedral (Poljana M. Orzica) and the Fort of St. John Maritime Museum and Aquarium (Ul Od Margarite and the waterfront).



Cafe Scene: For people-watching, sip a coffee or cocktail at any of the city's numerous sidewalk cafes. For a waterfront view check out Gradska Kavana (Pred Dvorum); it also has plaza-side tables. Bar Nonenina, the former Hemingway Bar, still known as such by most locals (Pred Dvoram 4), has comfy wicker chairs and more than 180 adult beverages from which to choose -- try the mojito or the Croatian beer Karlovacko.



Walking the Wall: The stone walls that completely encircle the city -- as much as 81 feet high and 1.5 miles around -- have stairs at two points. The easiest to navigate is just inside the Pile Gate, on the left. Views are breathtaking; admire the expanse of the mighty Adriatic, the over-the-terra-cotta-rooftop town, and even peek into the backyards of some of the private homes and apartments that line the edges of the walled city. Note: Steep climbing and numerous stairs are involved. It's a great workout. There's a small fee, payable in local currency only. (At the time of our visit, the cost was 150 Kune for adults.)



Nature Lovers: For those who enjoy the great outdoors, Dubrovnik offers a variety of places to play, aside from its gorgeous beaches. Adriatic Kayak Tours (Zrinsko Frankopanska 6; 385-20-312-770) is more than your average paddling trip down the river. Adventures include sea kayaking, cycling and snorkeling trips from Brsecine. Not feeling so athletic? Hop a ferry (every 30 minutes throughout the day from Old Port; 40 Kune roundtrip) to Lokrum Island, and enjoy unique, abundant subtropical plants in the nature reserve.

Take an excursion boat to, a medieval town and resort area on the southern edge of the Rat peninsula where you can swim, shop and sightsee. The boats leave from the old harbor pier numerous times (each direction) every day.The. (Put Frana Supila 23; 385-20-426-590) Located near Banja's Beach, this museum welcomes you in from the sun to admire pieces by Vlaho Bukovac and other Croatian artists.