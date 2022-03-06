Popular Things to Do in Jost Van Dyke
Food and Drink in Jost Van Dyke
All of the restaurants on Jost Van Dyke are super-casual (not surprising since their bars are really the main attraction); flip-flops and tattered T-shirts are a-OK. But just because the atmosphere is casual doesn't mean you won't enjoy a fantastic meal. Most restaurants focus on fresh fish, burgers, salads and chicken roti (a popular West Indian dish).
Soggy Dollar Bar: Head there for great burgers, conch fritters and chicken roti with mango chutney, plus the aforementioned Painkillers. Relax in one of the bar's great wicker rockers while you wait. (White Bay, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)
Corsairs Beach Bar & Restaurant: This laid-back spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is thought to be the best place to grab a meal on the island. Don't miss the delicious ceviche, crab cakes, fish tacos, truffle fries and pizza. (Great Harbour, 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.)
Foxy's Tamarind Bar and Restaurant: Tuck into bar food like fried calamari, pulled-pork wraps and roti, all served with a bit of attitude and a fun atmosphere. (Great Harbour, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
Best Cocktail in Jost Van Dyke
The Painkiller. Legend has it that this delicious (and potent) cocktail was invented by bartenders at Jost's Soggy Dollar Bar. It's made with Pusser's dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice and orange juice and topped with freshly grated nutmeg.
Beaches in Jost Van Dyke
Best for Swimming: White Bay Beach, situated on Jost Van Dyke's far west coast, boasts white sand and crystal-clear aquamarine water. You can easily walk there if tendered to White Bay, or you can take a taxi from Great Harbour. Beach chairs and hammocks are available. Snorkeling is best at the west end of the bay. Establishments like One Love Bar and Grill, the Soggy Dollar and Ivan's are all right there.
Best for Quick Trips: If you plan to have lunch in Great Harbour, carve out some time to spend on the beach before or after. The entire Main Street strip of Great Harbour is a beach, with a sand volleyball court mid-bay and loungers available in front of Foxy's.
Don't Miss in Jost Van Dyke
Active adventures on land and sea: There are several tour companies that can set you up with a kayak or a Sea-Doo jet boat, or organize water skiing, windsurfing, banana sledding, snorkeling and scuba excursions. You can also rent ATVs and mountain bikes. Contact BVI Sea & Land Adventure Sports or Jost Van Dyke Scuba.
Shopping: Shopping provides a break from the bars and beaches. Get started at Shenique's Gift Shop at Coco Locos in White Bay, a cute boutique-in-a-hut that sells everything from bathing suits to sundresses and souvenirs.
In Great Harbour, the Foxhole Boutique gift shop stocks apparel, jewelry, Cuban cigars and Foxy's Firewater Island Rum. Wendell's World has outposts in White Bay and Great Harbour and sells clothes and BVI souvenirs.