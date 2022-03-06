All of the restaurants on Jost Van Dyke are super-casual (not surprising since their bars are really the main attraction); flip-flops and tattered T-shirts are a-OK. But just because the atmosphere is casual doesn't mean you won't enjoy a fantastic meal. Most restaurants focus on fresh fish, burgers, salads and chicken roti (a popular West Indian dish).

Soggy Dollar Bar: Head there for great burgers, conch fritters and chicken roti with mango chutney, plus the aforementioned Painkillers. Relax in one of the bar's great wicker rockers while you wait. (White Bay, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

Corsairs Beach Bar & Restaurant: This laid-back spot serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and is thought to be the best place to grab a meal on the island. Don't miss the delicious ceviche, crab cakes, fish tacos, truffle fries and pizza. (Great Harbour, 8:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

Foxy's Tamarind Bar and Restaurant: Tuck into bar food like fried calamari, pulled-pork wraps and roti, all served with a bit of attitude and a fun atmosphere. (Great Harbour, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)