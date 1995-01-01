The main activities are water-based and include canoeing on the Riri River, exploring the underwater clam and coral gardens, and touring reefs via glass bottom boat. The local cultural tours include plenty of dancing, singing and fire-walking, as well as relics from World War II, which loiter the landscape. The waters off Santo are rich with the wrecks of ships, including SS President Coolidge, a US troop carrier that accidentally sunk in 1942. Dives to a depth of 25 metres are available to explore the wreck.