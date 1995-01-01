Don't Miss in Dusseldorf

Konigsallee: Take a stroll along Konigsallee -- known as the Ko by Dusseldorf's residents. Its fabulous designer emporiums make it the place to visit for serious shoppers.

Hofgarten: Dusseldorf's main park and site of the Schloss Jagerhof Palace, the Hofgarten is a magnificent example of 18th century Rococo architecture. Reproduced after the destruction of World War II, the palace holds the Goethe Museum, a display of the writer's works spread over 10 showrooms. (Jacobistrasse 2, Altstadt; +49 211 899 6262; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, closed Mondays; free)

MedienHafen: Stroll around MedienHafen, which features buildings by internationally famous architects like Frank O. Gehry, David Chipperfield and Claude Vasconi. This is a good place to lunch, too, with its many trendy restaurants and cafes.

Altstadt: Dusseldorf's famous Altstadt (Old Town), which is small but very atmospheric, with unusual shops and lively bars, is a highlight of the city. Beer Safari: Take a beer safari and become an "Altbier-expert" within two hours. Tours from the Schlossturm entrance of the main railway station visit five microbreweries for tastings of all their creations. Commentaries are in German and English, and tickets -- available at tourist offices -- cost 22.50 euros. (Depart 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 3:30 p.m. Sunday)

Schloss Benrath: Gaze at the glories of Schloss Benrath (Benrath Palace), a gorgeous 18th century Rococo structure with pretty gardens. It sits about 9 kilometers south of Dusseldorf city center and is reachable in 30 to 45 minutes by tram (No. 701). (Benrather Schlossallee 100-106; +49 211 899 3832; open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday; different charges for entering different parts of the palace, generally 5 euros)