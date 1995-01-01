Passengers are tendered ashore to the small jetty right at the beach. Most choose to flop on the sand, swim in the calm waters and snorkel among the coral, which forms part of the Great Astrolabe Reef. There are market stalls selling sarongs, mother-of-pearl jewellery and other artefacts, while several shady tents offer a variety of massages. And, as it's Fiji, there will also be a gathering of folks around the kava bowl, from which island men will dispense coconut shells brimming with the brown brew.

It's the perfect place to relax in the shade, whether you're whiling away just a few hours or most of the day.