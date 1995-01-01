  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Dravuni Island Shore Excursion Reviews

Dravuni Island (Photo:Sorin Colac/Shutterstock)

  • Popular Things to Do in Dravuni Island

  • Don't Miss in Dravuni Island

Find Things to Do in Dravuni Island on Viator

1
Beach
2
Snorkeling

Popular Things to Do in Dravuni Island

Don't Miss in Dravuni Island

Passengers are tendered ashore to the small jetty right at the beach. Most choose to flop on the sand, swim in the calm waters and snorkel among the coral, which forms part of the Great Astrolabe Reef. There are market stalls selling sarongs, mother-of-pearl jewellery and other artefacts, while several shady tents offer a variety of massages. And, as it's Fiji, there will also be a gathering of folks around the kava bowl, from which island men will dispense coconut shells brimming with the brown brew.

It's the perfect place to relax in the shade, whether you're whiling away just a few hours or most of the day.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent