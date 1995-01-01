  • Newsletter
Wrangell Shore Excursion Reviews

Wrangell, Alaska (Photo:Galyna Andrushko/Shutterstock)

Island Highlights and Native Cultural Tour
Fishing

The small fishing village, nestled at the mouth of the Stikine River, boasts a friendly and welcoming atmosphere that pays tribute to its storied past, which can be explored through places like Chief Shakes Tribal House (a replica of 19th-century Tlingit Tribal quarters) and the Wrangell Museum.

If you're feeling more adventurous, trails like the 0.4-mile Mt. Dewey one (just steps from the museum) are perfect time-sensitive energy boosters with rewarding views. For those who want more of a challenge, try the Rainbow Falls trail (a 5- to 10-minute drive from the port), which is roughly 9 miles and takes several hours. Also a little more adventurous is the Anan Creek Wildlife Viewing Site, which can be accessed from Wrangell via a boat ride that takes you 35 miles southeast of Wrangell. Once at the site, a moderate hike takes you up to safe grounds, where you can observe black bears fishing for salmon just a few feet away from you.

