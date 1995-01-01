Most visitors opt to take one of the numerous war history tours that visit the museum at Kokopo and the bunkers, relics and tunnels around town. There's a Japanese memorial, and the Bitapaka Commonwealth War Cemetery is a poignant reminder of the cost of war in human terms.

Sometimes cruise companies will organise a display by the famous Baining fire dancers, which is an amazing photo opportunity as they stomp on white-hot coals and embers cascade into the air.

The signature photo of Rabaul is the partly buried Japanese bomber at the old airport, on the way to the volcano. Depending on the activity at the time, the volcano can be a most exciting visit. On lucky occasions, it is possible to catch the Tolai tribesmen gathering megapode (flightless bird) eggs in the warm volcanic soil.

Australia's first submarine, the WWI-era AE-1, is reputed to be still at the bottom of Rabaul's Simpson Harbour with all hands.