Food and Drink in Picton

New Zealand's menus are rich in the stunningly fresh and varied fruits of the seas that surround the country. The Marlborough region was formerly home to Maori fishing villages, so of course the local seafood is worth sampling. Watch out for king salmon and the succulent green-lipped (green-shell) mussels, a specialty of this region, which provides 70 per cent of New Zealand's export mussels.

Many cellar doors offer meals and snacks or bar food, so you will almost certainly find somewhere to dine (and wine) extremely well if you are out and about touring wineries.

For such a small town, Picton has a surprising number of good places to stop and eat along London Quay and Wellington Street. Seafood -- everything from the ubiquitous fish 'n' chips (sometimes with excellent kumara chips instead of potatoes) to the best local mussels or scallops you may ever taste.

Picton:

Le Cafe: Don't be misled. Just because this cafe has wide waterfront views, it is more than just a pretty space. Green-lipped mussels in a garlicky broth are a specialty and these get rave reviews from diners. Forget all you thought you knew about mussels. These are giants, and a dozen makes a full meal. The cafe serves home-made ice cream, and most dishes use local and seasonal produce. What more do you want? Diners rank the friendly New Zealand service highly, too. (12-14 London Quay, Picton; 03 573 5588; open daily 8 am to 1 am.)

Cafe Cortado: This restaurant, cafe and bar has pretty much everything covered. Good coffee (maybe with a latte-art face and a tiny teddy biscuit on the side), great views across the park and beyond towards the harbour and, as the name suggests, a slightly South American-infused menu, which is firmly based on the local produce. We're talking pizza, green-lipped mussels, ceviche, clams, spaghetti vongole, and some good local wines. It's a popular place and things can get busy, especially when there's a ship in town, so grab a chair at a pavement table and kick back and admire the view. The food is worth some patience. (Corner High Street & London Quay, Picton; 03 573 5630; open 8 am to 8.30 pm and until 9.30 pm Fridays and Saturdays)

Seamus' Irish Bar and Restaurant: OK, so this place is yet another Irish pub. But it's a vegetarian-friendly gastropub that is regarded as one of the best Irish pubs in the world. The Guinness is poured perfectly and there's even a Bailey's Slushy. Of course there's a Guinness Hot Pot but you'll find green-lipped mussels and Marlborough Sounds' king salmon, too. (25 Wellington Street, Picton; 03 573 8994; open daily, 3 pm until 11 pm Monday to Wednesday and noon until late Thursday to Sunday.)

Havelock

The Mussel Pot: Havelock is the centre of New Zealand's green-lipped mussel industry and this little quirky and unassuming place just 33 kilometres west of Picton has been serving up the region's best mussels for more than 20 years. The owners are proud to say their menus are based on fresh local produce that is sustainable, free-range and organic wherever possible. A favourite dish, particularly for groups, is a platter of mussels cooked in various ways: steamed, smoked, marinated, grilled and croquettes. (73 Main Road, Havelock; 03 574 2824; lunch from 11 am to 2.45 pm, dinner from 5 pm. Closed for winter from May to August.)