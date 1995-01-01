Popular Things to Do in Lautoka
Don't Miss in Lautoka
Spend the day browsing the locally made handicrafts (wood carvings, shell jewellery and brightly coloured sarongs) at Lautoka Market, or check out duty-free stores, like Jack's of Fiji, along the main street. The fresh food markets provide colourful scenes for budding photographers, while the many sheltered beaches in the area provide a chance to cool off. A new Hare Krishna temple and several mosques give some insight into Fiji's religious diversity. Daytrips to the surrounding islands showcase the stunning natural beauty of this island playground.