Spend the day browsing the locally made handicrafts (wood carvings, shell jewellery and brightly coloured sarongs) at Lautoka Market, or check out duty-free stores, like Jack's of Fiji, along the main street. The fresh food markets provide colourful scenes for budding photographers, while the many sheltered beaches in the area provide a chance to cool off. A new Hare Krishna temple and several mosques give some insight into Fiji's religious diversity. Daytrips to the surrounding islands showcase the stunning natural beauty of this island playground.