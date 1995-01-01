Dubrovnik, the nearest major city to Korcula, is easily accessible for a day in port. Should you choose to stick around on the island, however, you won't want to miss Old Town, where you'll find St. Mark's Cathedral among other grand buildings that showcase gothic and renaissance architecture surrounded by stone walls. Art collections, museums and beaches also abound, and you'll get a glimpse into the Korculan culture as local men perform the Moreska, a historical battle dance that features swords and dates back more than 400 years. (Performances are held weekly during the summer's peak tourist times.) For exploration farther afield, take a half-hour walk to St. Anthony's Hill, where you can climb 101 steps to the top to see rows of cypress trees that were planted more than 300 years ago, all within the view of a small 14th-centry church dedicated to St. Anthony.