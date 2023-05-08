Don't Miss in Hvar

Franciscan Monastery and Church of Our Lady of Charity: Head right when you land at the tender station, and you can't miss the Franciscan Monastery and Church of Our Lady of Charity. In all honesty, the 15th-century building is not wildly exciting, but it has a peaceful garden enlivened by a large statue of a kneeling friar, plus a pretty 16th-entury bell tower, painting of "The Last Supper" by Venetian artist Metteo Ingoli and a striking statue of the Pieta. The monastery's Renaissance cloister leads to a small museum where you'll find a collection of old lace, historic coins and ancient documents, including an edition of Ptolemy's Atlas which dates from 1524. (Open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday, closed Sundays; entrance fee)

Fortica: The medieval citadel Fortica is a stronghold that was reinforced by the Venetians in 1557 and renovated by Austrians in the 19th century when barracks were added. It can be reached via a slightly steep climb through parkland to the north of St. Stephen's Square. Apart from sweeping views down to the sea, it has a pleasant cafe where you can relax and get your breath back. (Open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; admission fee)

St. Stephen's Square: Referred to by residents as Hvar Square, it's an imposing, historic area that spans 4,500 square metres and is one of the largest in Dalmatia. In the 13th century, it was a bay to the south of the main town and was developed on reclaimed land as the town spread in the early 16th century. The square is the heart of Hvar and is a lovely place just to hang out. It features delightful boutiques and pavement cafes and contains a 16th-century well and the town's historic arsenal, which dates from 1611 and was used by the Venetians to maintain their fleet of galleons. Hvar's Renaissance Theatre (built 1612) lies within the arsenal and is open daily (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.)

St. Stephen's Cathedral: Built on the site of a sixth-century Christian church and endowed with ancient choir stalls and a beautiful, four-story Renaissance bell tower, St. Stephen's Cathedral also holds a fine collection of medieval and Renaissance paintings, including one of the Madonna which dates from 1220. The Episcopal Palace next to the cathedral holds a small museum with a collection of historic art, altar vessels and vestments. (Museum open 9 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., cathedral open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; donation suggested) Stari Grad: Hire a car or take a taxi to the island's oldest settlement, Stari Grad, founded by the Greeks in 400 B.C. and only 15 miles from Hvar town. Have a look around its Dominican Monastery, which dates from 1482 and -- after being attacked by invading Turks -- had a lookout tower added in the 1570s. The 19th-century church attached to the monastery holds a painting of "Christ's Burial" by Tintoretto (Open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; admission fee). Also worth seeing is the Renaissance villa Tvrdalj, which dates from 1520 (+385 21 765068; open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May and June, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. July and August; admission fee)

Saint Clement (Sveti Klement): Take a 20-minute taxi-boat ride from Hvar's seafront to this islet of Saint Clement, where you can swim and sunbathe in idyllic surroundings and enjoy a fresh seafood lunch at the Palmizana villa and restaurant complex run by the Meneghello family. Call to arrange boat transfers by the resort (+385 21 717270), or contact Taxiboat Colnago (+385 (0) 98 9595 094) or Taxi del Mar: (+385 (0) 98 215 451).