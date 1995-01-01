Located in the heart of Amalfi at the Piazza del Duomo, the marble Amalfi Cathedral , or Duomo di Sant'Andrea Apostolo, is a must-see. The buildings that make up the church complex date from the ninth century, with a basilica, church, cathedral, crypt and cloister available daily for touring church services.

With the mountainous terrain, coves along the coast beckon for exploration, with the most popular being the Emerald Grotto (Grotto dello Smeraldo) in Conca dei Marini. Boats will take you to the grotto, which glows an emerald green inside, for 10 euros roundtrip. Entrance to the grotto costs 5 euros per person. Boats operate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you're new to this region of Italy, you won't want to miss the nearby archaeological sites of Pompeii and Herculaneum, as well as a stop at Mount Vesuvius, which destroyed both in 79 A.D. Pompeii was destroyed by the volcano's lava, while Herculaneum was destroyed the following day by its ash, and today, the ruins of these cities have been uncovered to get a glimpse into the life of the people, centuries ago. Be warned: A trip there will take most of your day.

Stores sell the special handmade Amalfi Coast paper that is thicker and more artistic in design, and the local paper mill houses a museum -- Museo della Carta -- showcasing how the paper is made. You can try making your own paper, and of course, purchase stationery.