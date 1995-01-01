Don't Miss in Alotau

Alotau Cultural Festival: A highlight of Alotau, this cultural festival is a 10 to 15-minute drive via coach or bus transfer from the port. There are market stalls and a large outdoor stage at the festival grounds, which includes the Education Milne Bay - Wanigili Centre. There is seating on the verandah inside the centre, a small canteen selling snacks and drinks, and contemporary live music performed in the main room. Outdoors, you will find colourful musical, dance and drama performances showcasing the many cultures of the tribes of Milne Bay. Bus transfers run all day, so visitors can stay as long as they like. Here you will see many locals in traditional dress, so it's a great opportunity to learn more about the culture and take photos. Canoe rides are also offered for an extra fee; local men in tribal dress do all the paddling and it's a lot of fun.

Tawali Leisure & Dive Resort and Tawali Skull Cave: You will have to travel a fair distance from the port if you'd like to experience snorkelling in Alotau. Tawali Leisure & Dive Resort is known as the island's hidden gem: it overlooks Milne Bay and, from there, you can visit a local village, explore the caves and snorkel in magnificent waters teeming with fish and coral. Visitors to the resort who don't dive should detour to Tawali Skull Cave, a karst cave located near Bilubilu, Alotau. (Milne Bay Province; 675 736-40607.)

World War 2 historic sites: There are a number of tours that highlight several World War 2 historical sites in Alotau, including where the Battle of Milne Bay took place, the KB Mission, the Turnbull War Memorial, the No.3 Airstrip and the World War 2 monument.