Visitors can climb the 400-plus steps to the top of Mt. Aksla for city views or take a quick shuttle out to the Atlantic Sea Park, one of Scandinavia's largest aquariums. A popular excursion is the Path of the Trolls, a coach trip along a scenic roadway with 11 hairpin turns and views of the Stigfoss Waterfall and the Troll Wall, the highest vertical mountain wall in Europe.