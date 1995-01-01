Food and Drink in Akaroa

You certainly won't go hungry in this little town. Whether you are looking for a top-notch bistro, great fish and chips, gourmet sandwiches or Thai cuisine, this town has it all. Locally sourced seasonal produce takes pride of place on menus and most places have water views. There's also the stylish Akaroa Cooking School (bookings essential).

The Little Bistro: If you are yearning for a spot of fine dining try The Little Bistro on the esplanade. The menu is small but delicious. Entrees from NZD$19, mains from NZD$32 and desserts start at NZD$16. (33 Rue Lavaud; 03 304 7314; open Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30 pm.)

The Hill Top Tavern: Head to The Hill Top Tavern for great pub grub and a stunning hilltop view over the bay. Burgers and woodfired pizza are the must-have here. This tavern is about a 20-minute taxi ride from the town but it is certainly worth it. Pizza starts at about NZD$23; burgers NZD$21. (5207 Christchurch Akaroa Rd, Little River; 03 325 1005.)

Peninsula General Store: Looking for a good coffee and delicious homemade treats like fresh scones? Pop into the Peninsula General Store. This cute store has plenty of shelves packed full of organic and gluten-free produce and is a great place to peruse while you wait for your order. (40 E. Rue Lavaud; 03 304 8800; open Mondays and Thursday to Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm.)