Popular Things to Do in Akaroa
Food and Drink in Akaroa
You certainly won't go hungry in this little town. Whether you are looking for a top-notch bistro, great fish and chips, gourmet sandwiches or Thai cuisine, this town has it all. Locally sourced seasonal produce takes pride of place on menus and most places have water views. There's also the stylish Akaroa Cooking School (bookings essential).
The Little Bistro: If you are yearning for a spot of fine dining try The Little Bistro on the esplanade. The menu is small but delicious. Entrees from NZD$19, mains from NZD$32 and desserts start at NZD$16. (33 Rue Lavaud; 03 304 7314; open Tuesday to Saturday from 5.30 pm.)
The Hill Top Tavern: Head to The Hill Top Tavern for great pub grub and a stunning hilltop view over the bay. Burgers and woodfired pizza are the must-have here. This tavern is about a 20-minute taxi ride from the town but it is certainly worth it. Pizza starts at about NZD$23; burgers NZD$21. (5207 Christchurch Akaroa Rd, Little River; 03 325 1005.)
Peninsula General Store: Looking for a good coffee and delicious homemade treats like fresh scones? Pop into the Peninsula General Store. This cute store has plenty of shelves packed full of organic and gluten-free produce and is a great place to peruse while you wait for your order. (40 E. Rue Lavaud; 03 304 8800; open Mondays and Thursday to Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm.)
Don't Miss in Akaroa
For those looking for a spot of adventure, the Akaroa Adventure and Information Centre has a great array of activities on offer. Many people like to go in search of the local pod of Hector's Dolphins, the world's smallest and rarest. Some excursions give you the chance to swim or kayak with them. You may also see penguins and fur seals. Try out paddle boarding, hire a bike and take to the hills. The centre has free maps of town and lots of information about what to see and do on a self-guided walk. (74a Rue Lavaud; 03 304 7784; open 9 am to 5 pm in summer and 10 am to 4 pm in winter.)
The renovated Akaroa Museum provides a good understanding of New Zealand's first French village. You can pick up a guide to Frank Worsley's Akaroa from the museum for a $1 or $2 donation. (71 Rue Lavaud; 03 304 1013; open daily 10.30 am to 4.30 pm.)
The Giant's House is truly quirky. It's Josie Martin's terraced suburban garden overflowing with colourful mosaics and matching flowers, rather like a tiny version of Barcelona's Parc Guell. (70 Rue Balguerie; 03 304 7501; open daily 11 am to 4 pm)