With so many miles of coastline, it's no surprise that seafood is a highlight on any menu in Palm Beach. Local favorites include grouper, mahi mahi, coconut shrimp and Florida spiny lobster. Visitors shouldn't miss stone crab; during its season, from October through May, signs outside restaurants and markets announce that it has arrived. Alligator -- typically served as a fried appetizer -- can also grace menus in South Florida. Although the neighboring islands of the Bahamas made them famous, conch fritters are another irresistible appetizer.

Outside of the local dishes, the Palm Beach area has a strong Cuban culture and a happening foodie scene with plenty of fusion restaurants offering any combination of Thai, Japanese, Italian, French, new American and countless other cuisines.

The area is also home to a burgeoning craft beer scene. Check bar and restaurant menus for local brews, including everything from hard cider and fruity shandies to potent IPAs and the darkest of stouts. For a taste of the area's best, hop on the Damn Good Beer Bus, which offers three different tour options that run Friday through Sunday. (damngoodbeerbus.com; 561-906-7212)

Steps from Worth Avenue in The Brazilian Court hotel is Cafe Boulud, a highly acclaimed French-American restaurant that is part of the Daniel Boulud restaurant group. Whether ordering a premium wine off the extensive list, or a five-star entree off the breakfast, brunch, dinner or prix fixe menu, this restaurant delivers consistent quality. To enhance the dining experience, make a reservation and request courtyard seating. (301 Australian Avenue, Palm Beach; 561-655-6060; daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

The Alchemist Gastropub & Bar features a vast and varied menu of international and American cuisine prepared in modern and innovative ways. Patrons can choose from dishes including super-trendy poke and rice bowls, homemade chorizo with chimichurri and grilled bread, steaks and burgers, as well as dishes made from local ingredients like the Florida citrus and goat cheese appetizer, crab guacamole, lobster poppers and Himalayan salt brick-pressed organic chicken. Fabulous craft cocktails and a wide menu of local craft beers are also on offer. (223 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; 561-355-0691; Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight; Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.)

RACKs Fish House and Oyster Bar offers a large variety of raw bar items, fish tacos, sandwiches, burgers, a selection of fresh fish filets and even lobster macaroni and cheese. Rack's is an upscale yet casual choice for lunch or dinner. (5 SE 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach; 561-450-6718; Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to midnight)

Havana Restaurant is a two-story authentic Cuban restaurant in West Palm Beach that has been family-owned and operated for more than 20 years. From classics like ropa vieja (shredded beef stewed with peppers, tomatoes and onions) to shrimp enchiladas with Creole sauce and Cuban-style chicken fajitas, the menu offers a wide variety of lunch and dinner options. There's also a 24-hour walk-up window for cafe con leche and pastries. (6801 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach; 561-547-9799; Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

For not-so-traditional Italian cuisine, try Hullabaloo Italian Gastropub, a hip pub with a small storefront on the lesser-visited side of Clematis Street. Everything there has a craft twist to it, from appetizers like habanero garlic garbanzo beans and flame-roasted marrow bones with Florida orange marmalade to wood-fired pizzas and braised short rib ravioli. Hullabaloo serves lunch, Sunday brunch, dinner and a pared-down late-night menu. This is also a top choice for local and regional microbrews. (517 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1033; Monday to Wednesday 11:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Thursday to Saturday11:30 a.m. to 3 a.m.; and Sunday 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m.)

By successfully blending Thai, sushi and tapas, Kabuki has established itself as a contender on competitive Clematis Street. Menu options include signatures like Thai tropical stir-fry and lobster teriyaki as well as a plentiful list of Asian-style tapas and sushi. Happy hour runs every day, and outdoor seating is available. (308 North Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; 561-833-6349; Monday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11:30 p.m.; Sunday noon to 10:30 p.m.)

Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar, a rapidly expanding Mexican restaurant, has been opening locations all over South Florida. Delicious guacamole is prepared tableside and the bar offers more than 400 varieties of tequila. In the evenings, it becomes a hot spot and offers a late-night menu as well as a weekend brunch menu. (224 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach; 561-650-1001; daily 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m., late-night menu available from midnight to 1 a.m.)