As with most traditional Portuguese cuisine, Porto features a lot of seafood, with cod particularly popular (the local saying is that the Portuguese have 365 different ways of preparing the fish, one for each day of the year). The centuries' old tradition of serving tripe continues today, with tripas a moda do Porto (Porto-style tripe, prepared with chicken, beans, vegetables and spices) found throughout the city. Similarly, Portugal's little pasteis de nata (sweet egg custard pastries) are found everywhere, even in McDonald's, and caldo verde (green soup), made with potatoes, shredded kale and chorizo, is easy to find.





One dish unique to Porto is the Francesinha -- little French (female). The popular "snack" is a heavy-duty sandwich layered with several different meats and smothered with cheese and a sauce made with beer and other ingredients.





Last but by no means least, the Port wine that takes its name from the city is a key part of culinary life here. Whether you choose a glass of ruby, tawny or chilled white Port, you'll fall for this syrupy elixir, particularly when enjoyed with tapas on a sunny terrace overlooking the Douro.





Ribeira and the Gaia waterfront are lined with little bars where you can enjoy a glass of Port or a beer with some tapas. However, Bar Ponte Pensil takes pride of place, located at the base of the Dom Luis I bridge on Ribeira. As such, it's the perfect spot to enjoy sundowners and snacks while soaking up views of the Douro, Ribeira, Gaia and the bridge itself. (Rua Cimo do Muro 27; 222 085 342; open Monday to Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)





Also good for light bites washed down with a wide selection of local wines and beers is the Wine Quay Bar, located in one of the original fisherman's homes on Ribeira's waterfront. (Muro dos Bacalhoeiros No. 111 e 112; 222 080 119; open Tuesday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)





For a more substantial meal, the charming Abadia do Porto offers traditional Portuguese dishes, such as grilled octopus and prawns, tripe and spiced sea bass, in cozy, informal surroundings. Portions are extremely generous, ensuring good value for money and full stomachs! (Rua Ateneu Comercial do Porto 22-24; 222 008 757; open Monday through Saturday from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.)





The diminutive Andor Violeta delivers considerable culinary punch for its size. The delightful little restaurant offers superb value for money, with gourmet dishes such as sea bass carpaccio and duck breast with chestnut puree offered at reasonable prices. The staff are unfailingly friendly and accommodating. (Praca de Carlos Alberto, 89; 222 016 618; open Mondays from 7.30pm to midnight, Tuesday to Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and on Saturdays from noon to midnight)





The sleek Barao Fladgate Restaurant is part of the Taylor Port warehouse and cellars in Vila Nova de Gaia. Take a tour of the cellars and then taste the produce over a leisurely lunch in the garden or dinner overlooking Porto. Dishes are predominantly traditional Portuguese favorites, such as salted cod and sea bass risotto, albeit served in thoroughly contemporary style. (Rua do Choupelo 250; 223 742 800; open daily for lunch only)





Dom Tonho is something of a Porto institution -- a smart, classy restaurant owned by one of Portugal's most popular pop singers -- and is the venue of choice for star-struck lovers, slick businessmen and lunch outings. The original restaurant is located in restored buildings on the waterfront in Ribeira, with sweeping views of the Douro and Gaia. Cuisine is modern Portuguese, with each dish presented as a small piece of art. The bar, built into Ribeira's original 14th-century walls, is a great spot for aperitifs, with a comprehensive wine list featuring more than 600 wines. A smaller sister restaurant, Dom Tonho II, is located in a contemporary glass building on the Gaia waterfront and serves a lighter, slightly simpler menu. (Dom Tonho: Cais da Ribeira 13; 222 004 307. Dom Tonho II: Cais de Gaia; 223 744 835; open Monday through Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to midnight)