Popular Things to Do in Broome
Food and Drink in Broome
Visitors will be pleasantly surprised at the range of quality food, drink and dining on offer all through Broome. The So Broome food and drink tour is led by knowledgeable locals who will share the town's history and some of the outrageous stories and history of colourful Broome.
If you prefer a self-guided tour, try out these spots that are just as popular with locals as with visitors.
The Good Cartel (3 Weld Street; 0499 335 949; open Monday and Tuesday, 5 am to 2 pm, Wednesday to Saturday, 5 am to 10.30 pm, Sunday 5 am to 9.30 pm) serves the Aussie equivalent of 'street food' with excellent coffee, juices, burgers and vegetarian options.
If you are at Cable Beach, enjoy a decent sit-down lunch at award-winning Zanders where seafood and steaks rule. (Cable Beach Road; 08 9193 5090; open Wednesday to Friday noon to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 9 pm)
Town Beach Cafe, about 2km south of town, is one place recommended by locals to try the legendary barramundi, or 'barra' as it is known. This local fish is available around Australia, but Broome is one of the places where it's fresh and wild-caught -- there is no comparison. (Robinson St; 0404 480 789; open Wednesday to Sunday, 7 am to noon)
Matso's is a local institution for cold, crisp beer and pub food. Walk south down Hammersley Street and you won't miss the modern, family-friendly premises where the great Aussie steak sandwich can be found. The drinks are a colourful blend of alcoholic flavoured fruit beers like 'hard lemon', mango and chilli ginger beer as well as excellent 'regular' beers and ales. (60 Hamersley Street; 08 9193 5811; open daily 7 am to 9 pm).
The Roebuck Bay Hotel offers a glimpse of a real outback pub, so pop in for a quick one at The Roey (33 Carnarvon St, Broome; 08 9192 1221; open daily 10 am till late) where you will find the local beers on tap and all kinds of other 'entertainment' -- some not so child-friendly. The major resorts in and around town have good dining.
Try the beer garden at The Mangrove Hotel (47 Carnarvon St; 08 9192 1303; open daily 11 am to 10 pm) or the Sunset Bar and Grill at The Cable Beach Club Resort (1 Cable Beach Road; 08 9192 0470; open daily for breakfast from 6.30 am to 10.30 am, from 4 pm (for the bar menu), and dinner from 5.30 pm). There are three more a la carte restaurants to choose from: Kichi Kichi, Cichetti Club and Zensai.
Beaches in Broome
All Broome beaches are safe to swim during the dry season, when cruises visit, but not over the (wet) summer due to stinging jellyfish.
Cable Beach is certainly worth seeing but you can also visit scenic Riddell Beach, located between Riddell Point and Gantheaume Point, around 8 km out of town, near the port. It's smaller, more private, a bit rocky but the rich ochre cliffs make great photos and you can see the fossilised dinosaur footprint there.
Broome Town Beach is closest to town and family-friendly, with some playground equipment.
Don't Miss in Broome
Shinju Matsuri Festival: Every year around the end of August, Broome turns on the Shinju Matsuri Festival where the town comes alive with all kinds of activities from visual art, cinema, music and oral history to gastronomy, concerts, street parades and cultural events. 2020 will be special as it is the 50th anniversary.
Cable Beach: If you've seen any of the many brochures extolling Broome's attractions, you would have no doubt seen the Cable Beach camel rides, which can be taken in the morning just before sunrise or at sunrise itself.
Staircase to the Moon: Another 'signature' Broome attraction is the so-called 'Staircase to the Moon', which is a phenomenon that can be seen on certain evenings at sunset when the moon's light is reflected in the wide mudflats of Roebuck Bay. The Staircase appears along the shores of Roebuck Bay. Town Beach and the Mangrove Hotel are the most popular spots, with night markets at Town Beach held at the same time.
Dampier Terrace: This excellent attraction on the main shopping strip is where pearling history is explained in detail with displays and interpretive talks. You can't miss it as there's a genuine old pearl-lugger in the yard.
Jetty to Jetty Heritage Trail: Walkers can get their fix on this 3.4 km one-way trail, which highlights Broome's rich cultural history. The mainly flat, mostly paved paths meander past all the important sites between Streeter's Jetty and the Old Jetty at Town Beach. A map is available at the Broome Visitor Centre. There is a downloadable app that provides an enriching audio commentary and map.
Other activities may be available via your cruise ship or independently and these include day- and half-day cruises with whale-watching or, if time permits, guided tours to some of the nearby attractions such as Cape Leveque and Windjana Gorge.