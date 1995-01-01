Food and Drink in Broome

Visitors will be pleasantly surprised at the range of quality food, drink and dining on offer all through Broome. The So Broome food and drink tour is led by knowledgeable locals who will share the town's history and some of the outrageous stories and history of colourful Broome.

If you prefer a self-guided tour, try out these spots that are just as popular with locals as with visitors.

The Good Cartel (3 Weld Street; 0499 335 949; open Monday and Tuesday, 5 am to 2 pm, Wednesday to Saturday, 5 am to 10.30 pm, Sunday 5 am to 9.30 pm) serves the Aussie equivalent of 'street food' with excellent coffee, juices, burgers and vegetarian options.

If you are at Cable Beach, enjoy a decent sit-down lunch at award-winning Zanders where seafood and steaks rule. (Cable Beach Road; 08 9193 5090; open Wednesday to Friday noon to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday 8 am to 9 pm)

Town Beach Cafe, about 2km south of town, is one place recommended by locals to try the legendary barramundi, or 'barra' as it is known. This local fish is available around Australia, but Broome is one of the places where it's fresh and wild-caught -- there is no comparison. (Robinson St; 0404 480 789; open Wednesday to Sunday, 7 am to noon)

Matso's is a local institution for cold, crisp beer and pub food. Walk south down Hammersley Street and you won't miss the modern, family-friendly premises where the great Aussie steak sandwich can be found. The drinks are a colourful blend of alcoholic flavoured fruit beers like 'hard lemon', mango and chilli ginger beer as well as excellent 'regular' beers and ales. (60 Hamersley Street; 08 9193 5811; open daily 7 am to 9 pm).

The Roebuck Bay Hotel offers a glimpse of a real outback pub, so pop in for a quick one at The Roey (33 Carnarvon St, Broome; 08 9192 1221; open daily 10 am till late) where you will find the local beers on tap and all kinds of other 'entertainment' -- some not so child-friendly. The major resorts in and around town have good dining.

Try the beer garden at The Mangrove Hotel (47 Carnarvon St; 08 9192 1303; open daily 11 am to 10 pm) or the Sunset Bar and Grill at The Cable Beach Club Resort (1 Cable Beach Road; 08 9192 0470; open daily for breakfast from 6.30 am to 10.30 am, from 4 pm (for the bar menu), and dinner from 5.30 pm). There are three more a la carte restaurants to choose from: Kichi Kichi, Cichetti Club and Zensai.