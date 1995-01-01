Durban has the highest expat population of Indians in the world, and their food is a testament to this. Durban's signature dish is the bunny chow, a hollowed out white bread loaf filled with spicy curry. If you can't handle the heat, ask for a mild version, and restaurants will be happy to adjust the chili.

House of Curries, a local institution, is found on Florida Road, a wide street lined with bars and restaurants. It's a casual eatery that belies the quality of its mini-Bunny Chows, served with three sides. There is also a Chip Chow, which are fries smothered in curry and cheese. (275 Florida Road, Berea, 4001, South Africa; +27 31 303 6076; open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight)

The Grill Room at the Oyster Box hotel is a fine dining restaurant. The food is rich but high quality. Before or after your meal, be sure to spend time on the balcony of the bar in sunken cane chairs that overlook the beach and bright red lighthouse. Also try the oysters, sourced daily from their own oyster farm. (2 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga, 4320; +27 31 514 5000; dinner served daily from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

The Pot and Kettle is the place to go if you're heading to the Valley of 1,000 Hills. There you'll find comfort fare that's uniquely South African -- which includes a penchant for combining banana and bacon in toasted sandwiches and even salads. (168 Old Main Road, Hillcrest, 3660, South Africa; +27 31 777 1312; open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)