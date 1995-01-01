Don't Miss in Tangier

While Tangier doesn't have a wealth of galleries or museums for visitors, it doesn't really need them because the city itself is a living attraction.

Shopping and Exploring: The medina, a confusing labyrinth of winding, mainly pedestrian alleys is where Barbara Hutton, heiress of the retail store chain Woolworth, once had a home. A teeming maze of furtive passageways, this city-within-a-city with more than a whiff of ancient intrigue, is bursting with stalls spilling over with goods. The boulevard Mohamed V is where to find clothes shops, pharmacies and cafes, while Mohamed VI runs along the beach front with its hotels, bars, night clubs and restaurants.

The Kasbah Museum: This was once the former sultan's palace. The museum houses artifacts from Phoenician to modern times as well as finds from Roman sites, displays explaining Tangier's complex history and a section devoted to local arts. The Fes Room is where to see silks, manuscripts and centuries-old ceramics. (Place de la Kasbah; 0539 93 20 97; open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesdays) Menoubia Gardens: Outside the walls of the Kasbah, are the peaceful and shady Menoubia Gardens with stupendous views of the port and an 800-year-old banyan tree. Check out the 30 bronze ship cannons that date to the 17th century. (Av. Sidi Bou Araqia; open daily except Sundays)

Tangier American Legation Museum: The Tangier American Legation Museum is the oldest American overseas legation, or foreign diplomatic mission. The museum houses documents that look at the history of relations between Morocco and the United States since 1776, including letters written by George Washington to the sultan. The museum includes extensive collections of maps, paintings and ancient doors. From there, the Allied Forces prepared for some of the 1942 landings in North Africa. (8 Rue d'Amerique; 0539 93 53 17; open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday)