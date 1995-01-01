Emirati food, much like Turkish and Mediterranean, is wholly focused on spices, nuts, fresh and dried fruits, beans and hearty game meat, like lamb. However, it's also very vegetarian friendly. Thanks to the city's proximity to Morocco, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, almost all of the dishes are inspired by these cuisine types (think lamb shwarmas, Lebanese tabbouleh, Iranian honey dates) and are heavily infused with spices and ingredients from throughout other parts of the world too, like Asia and the Middle East. The most common spices are cinnamon, saffron and turmeric, along with nuts, limes and dried fruit heighten the flavor of Emirati dishes, some of the most popular of which are harees, a dish of meat and wheat slow-cooked in a clay oven or pot and served with ghee, and majboos, made by boiling meat in water to which a distinctive blend of spices and dried limes are added.

Hearty meats abound in most Abu Dhabi cuisine, but fish is also a mainstay in many of the local dishes. One of the most common fish dishes in the UAE is jisheed, which is Arabic for shark. It's typically minced or diced and served over rice that's been spiced with saffron and bezar and topped with freshly grated lemon and vegetables. If you're up for it, wake up before sunrise so you can catch a glimpse of the plentiful bounty of the Arabian Gulf at Mina Fish Souk then hop over to the Al Mina Fruit & Vegetable Souk to meet local producer-sellers and watch locals buy vibrant tomatoes, brightly colored peppers and more for their daily haul. Even if you are not buying, this area provides excellent photo opportunities.

Food is only a fragment of the dining culture in Abu Dhabi -- just as important is the concept of hospitality and generosity. You'll find the family table concept at almost every contemporary restaurant and can expect to find friends, family and even strangers laughing over a platter of grilled lamb, hummus and soft-baked pita bread. Often, a platter of meze -- a selection of four or five appetizer dishes to share -- is served with dinner, and sweet desserts, such as baklava round out the dinner with a traditional Arabian coffee.