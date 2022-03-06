Don't Miss in Arnhem

As Arnhem is most well-known for the World War II battle that took place nearby, most of the city's main sightseeing attractions are military in nature.





There are numerous Battle of Arnhem-related sites to see in and around Arnhem including the John Frost Bridge, previously known as the Bridge of Arnhem and memorialized in the 1977 movie "A Bridge Too Far." At the foot of the bridge is the Battle of Arnhem Information Centre where you'll find images and audio fragments of witnesses to the battle.





For a more in-depth dive into the famous battle visit the Airborne Museum. Housed in what was once the headquarters of the British forces fighting in the area, the museum features an extensive collection of original weapons, uniforms and equipment. But most compelling are the pictures, audio interviews and videos about the battle. (November - March: Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays:noon - 5 p.m. / April - October: Monday through Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays: noon - 5 p.m.)





A short walk away is the Airborne Cemetery, where an estimated 1,700 World War II soldiers are buried from countries as diverse as England, Poland, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands.





Perhaps one of Arnhem's most popular tourist attractions, the Open Air Museum has absolutely nothing to do with World War II. Instead, the outdoor museum displays a range of traditional Dutch home styles, including cottages and farms from all parts of the Netherlands. Related structures like schools and factories have been relocated here as well. Employees in costume dress complete the experience. Hours vary by season.





In Arnhem's town center about 36 centuries-old cellars have been restored and interconnected to create the Historische Kelders, or Historic Cellars. Displays trace the history of Arnhem from its earliest days to today. Guided tours are offered on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturday afternoons; afternoon self-guided tours are available Tuesday to Saturday and the first Sunday of each month.





Not far outside of Arnhem is the Da Hoge Veluwe National Park, with its three museums and numerous foot paths and bike trails. If you're an art lover, you won't want to miss the Kroller-Muller Museum with its impressive collection of 19th- and 20th-century art, including a large collection of Van Goghs. A lovely sculpture garden is also there. (Tuesday - Sunday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.) If you have a little extra time on your hands, take to one of the 1,700 "white bicycles" provided free of charge, and pedal your way around the park.

For a taste of the Netherland's modern art movement, head to-- also called the Museum voor Moderne Kunst. Four collections display a diverse selection of Dutch artists from the surrealism, neorealism, figurative expressionism and other realism genres of modern art. (Tuesday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Burgers' Zoo, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2013, is the largest and most visited zoo in the Netherlands. It features an indoor tropical rainforest, an East African savannah complete with zebras, antelopes and lions, a rock desert habitat for desert animals and a walk-through aquarium. Other areas showcase a chimpanzee colony, gorillas, panthers, elephants, tigers, bears and more. (summer: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., winter: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.)





The small Dutch Wine Museum is housed in an old wine cellar and showcases a variety of winemaking-related artifacts. (Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.)





With much of Arnhem destroyed during World War II, the only prominent relic of older days is the gothic-style St. Eusebius Church. Originally built between 1452 and 1560, much of what you see today was rebuilt after the war. Work is often being done on some part of the church or other and it is often encased in scaffolding. A panoramic glass elevator takes visitors to the top of the church tower for a stunning view of the city. Admission to the church is free, though a ride in the elevator will set you back a few euros.





Head a little further afield along the Waal River and you'll find the medieval Doorwerth Castle. First built in the 13th century but expanded several times over the years, the castle as it stands today dates back to 1637, though it, too, was damaged during the war. (Tuesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.)