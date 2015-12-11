Food and Drink in Seoul (Incheon)

Korean food is generally beautifully presented, healthy and fun to eat.





Popular meals include:

Bibimbap: a large bowl of rice, vegetables and sometimes minced beef, into which you stir an egg and chili paste using your chopsticks.





Tabletop barbecues (bulgogi): a not-to be missed experience. This generally includes beef or pork, grilled before you with an extractor fan pulled low to suck up the smoke. The meat is traditionally cut into small pieces and eaten wrapped in lettuce leaves with roasted garlic and chili paste.





Royal Cuisine: a fancy feast of small, delicate taste sensations that arrive like a Mediterranean meze, in small dishes spread across your table.





Incheon has a small Chinatown, which makes a good spot for lunch. There are also fish restaurants and snack stalls around Wolmido Island. Lunch spots in Seoul are plentiful, particularly around Itaewon, Meongdon and Jongno districts.





Eat Like a Local: The Sun on Dongchun Dong road in Yeonsu-Gu district, Incheon is a great restaurant to try royal cuisine. The staff may not be fluent in English, but they're happy to help tourists choose dishes like abalone sushi, eel in raspberry sauce, marinated beef and chicken soup.





Eat Like a Tourist: Seoul's royal cuisine restaurants include tourist-orientated Korea House cultural center, where you can also learn about tea ceremonies, dress up in the national costume and even see a mock wedding. (80-2, Pil-dong 2 (i)-ga Jung-gu)





Korean Barbecue: Byeokje Galbi specializes in Korean tabletop barbecues and made a Wall Street Journal list of top-five Asian restaurants. (205-8 Songpa-gu, Bangi-dong)





Western Food: Get European favorites and Australian steaks with a city view at Top Cloud on the 33rd Floor of Seoul's Jongno Tower Building (1-1 Jongno 2-ga, Jung-gu). Nashville Sports Pub & Restaurant serves up steaks, burgers, kebabs and chops and offers barbecues in the rooftop beer garden. (128 Itaewon-dong Yongsan-gu)





Many of the large malls will include a food court with a good choice of Western and Asian food.





Vegetarian: Eat "temple" food created by a female monk, and learn something about Buddhist etiquette as you sit cross-legged at Balwoo Gongyang restaurant above the Templestay information center, opposite Jogyesa temple. (71 Gyeongjidong Jongnogu)





Cheap Eats Near Main Attractions: Insa-Dong and Jongno district have snack stalls, where you can join locals waiting in line for particular specialties like egg rolls, pancakes and fish skewers.



