Resist the temptation to go back to the ship for a free lunch. Instead, treat yourself to French cuisine at its best. Why? Because Lyon is regarded as the gastronomic capital of France.





The good news is that food is reasonably priced, even for a three-course lunch with plenty of wine. The bad news, for the unadventurous, is that the Lyonnais specialty is offal. Typical dishes include tripe, tongue and trotters (the feet of pig or sheep). At one restaurant, a chicken is cooked inside a pig's bladder, and a pig's digestive tract is filled with blood. However, these traditional bouchons also embrace other kinds of meats and nibbles.





For a snack on the run, grab a warm croissant or pain au chocolat from one of the city's many bakeries with outdoor counters.





At the very cozy Le Garet, diners are welcomed with pork crackling, caper berries and a jar of cornichons (sour gherkins). Meals range from a tomato steak salad to frog legs and seafood broth with creamed spinach, as well as the obligatory brains and liver. To make a reservation, e-mail legaret@wanadoo.fr. (7 rue de Garet)





Les Cafe des Federations does not provide menus. Instead, a charcuterie plate is presented with sliced sausages, caviar and puy lentils before the waiter recites the main dishes of the day. Expect calf's head and black pudding, but also quenelles en brochette (fish soup) and poulet au vinaigre (chicken in a creamy vinegar sauce). (8-10 rue Major Martin; 04 78 28 26 00)





For something more familiar, start at the top. Lyon's super-chef Paul Bocuse, known as the father of nouvelle cuisine, celebrates the taste of fresh ingredients. His namesake restaurant has earned three Michelin stars and he also owns Le Nord, Le Sud, L'Est and L'Ouest. Lunch is served at Le Sud brasserie, a short walk from the Rhone, at the edge of Place Antonin Poncet. The decor and food evokes the Mediterranean, with fare including salade nicoise, osso bucco and spit roast. Diners can enjoy eating on a sun-filled terrace in summer. (11 Place Antonin-Poncet; 04 72 77 80 00)