Don't Miss in Hobart

Tasmania Travel & Information Centre: Three blocks from Macquarie Wharf is where you'll find the Tasmania Travel & Information Centre (16-20 Davey Street; 03 6238 4222) where you can pick up a map and plot out points of interest. Get some advice from the experts about the self-guided walking route that includes Franklin Square, Parliament House and Square, St. David's Park, Battery Point historic residential neighbourhood and Kelly's Steps to Salamanca Square.

Maritime Museum of Tasmania: Nautical buffs will be pleased with the Maritime Museum of Tasmania's survey of the city's connection to the sea and outside world through paintings, photographs, maps and ship models of early sailing vessels, steam merchant ships, whalers, naval and fishing vessels. The museum also looks at the history of the local shipbuilding industry. (Corner Davey and Argyle Streets; open daily, 9 am to 5pm).

Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery: Housed partly in the city's oldest existing building, the Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery features Indigenous art and artefacts, colonial-era landscape paintings, Huon pine furniture and views of the frozen continent of Antarctica. (Hobart is a base for Antarctic exploration and studies.) (5 Argyle Street; open Tuesday to Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm; free admission.)

Battery Point: Walk up the hill from the CBD and you will find yourself contemplating a Tasmanian sea change. Take a peek around the charming and prized residential neighbourhood with its one- and two-story wrought-iron-fronted row houses and near mansions, as well as examples of more traditional Victorian architecture.

Mt. Wellington: The summit of Mt Wellington soars up to 1272 metres and gives an outstanding view of Hobart, its harbour, the Tasman Peninsula and Derwent Valley. It may appear blanketed in clouds from the city, though it is not always possible to tell from down below whether the view is worth the drive up. Even if it looks iffy, there are views at lower levels, plus you pass through attractive leafy neighbourhoods and scenic forests. The Hobart Shuttle Bus Company, the Hobart Shuttle Bus Company Mt. Wellington Express operates a shuttle bus from the information centre in the morning and afternoon, allowing 40 minutes of sightseeing at the highest point in Hobart.

Museum of Old & New Art: MONA is considered by some to be a repository of blasphemous exhibits that are openly anti-religious or explicitly sexual and don't deserve to be classified as art; others think it's a place of most intriguing installations. It's a three-level subterranean setting carved into Triassic sandstone with exhibits that include a waterfall of recently Googled words, window displays to peer into, a poo machine, videos on the ceiling to watch while lying on billowing cushions and even soap sculptures of vaginas. As well as art deemed to be provocative, the museum houses traditional artworks by esteemed Australian artists such as Sidney Nolan, and a small collection of ancient Egyptian statuettes. Onsite parking is extremely limited, so it is advisable to take the Mona Roma Fast Ferry, a 30-minute ride with eight departures a day from the ferry terminal at the Brooke Street Pier in Hobart between 9.30 am and 5. 30 pm. Those with an entourage can also upgrade to the boat's 'posh pit'. (655 Main Road, Berridale; 03 6223 6064; open Wednesday through Monday, 10 am to 5 pm),

Cascades Female Factory: This historic site outside Hobart is where up to 1,000 English and Irish women and, in some cases, their children, were imprisoned and forced to do back-breaking manual labour. The site, still under archaeological study, includes a guided tour with costumed actors who bring alive what life was like within the confines of the buildings. From Hobart, take Metro Bus numbers 446, 447 and 449 from Stop N (Franklin Square). Disembark at Stop 13, just past St John's Hospital, then walk down Apsley Street. (16 Degraves Street; open daily, 9.30 am to 4 pm; admission; reservations needed.)

Richmond: The charming village of Richmond is just 20 minutes' northeast of Hobart. As a former military post and convict station, Richmond is a repository of early- to mid-19th-century buildings, which run along its main street. They include the Richmond Gaol (1825), Courthouse (1825), Old Post Office (1826), St. Luke's Church of England (1834) and the country's oldest Catholic church, St. John's (1836). When walking north along main street, pass over the oldest (1823) bridge in Australia, a solid stone arch structure that spans the Coal River and was built by convicts. A model of Hobart in the 1820s is on display, having been built from the original plans. (21A Bridge Street; open daily, 9 am to 5pm; admission charge.) Hobart Shuttle Bus Company provides transfers in the morning and afternoon from the Tasmania Travel & Information Centre onboard the Richmond Historic Village Shuttle. (Corner, 16-20 Davey Street; 03 6238 4222)

Above & Beyond Tasmania: The operators of Tassie's only seaplane operation take pride in showing off the island state to locals and visitors. Moments after boarding Above & Beyond's City Scenic tour you will be cruising over a picturesque stretch of the River Derwent and its western shores and over to the white sandy beaches of beautiful Bruny Island where the vast forested landscape opens up. Enjoy the thrill of touching down at Port Arthur to view the UNESCO World-Heritage listed convict site from the water onboard the Three Capes Panorama tour, which soars over Cape Raoul and Mt Wellington and hectares of forested national parks.

Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania: See where the yachts finish the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race at the Royal Yacht Club of Tasmania (Marieville Esplanade, Sandy Bay; 03 6223 45 99).

Convict Trail: Curate your own self-drive one-to-three-day Convict Trail itinerary that wends its way from historic Richmond to the Tasman National Park, Eaglehawk Neck and onto the Port Arthur Convict Site and the 100-hectare prison facilities, the most extensive and intact in all of Australia. Learn about the physical punishments and psychological terror imposed on the prisoners and explore Government Gardens outside the prison. Make time to knock on a few cellar doors in the Coal River Valley, where you can taste award-winning cool-climate wines. Pick up a map from the Tasmania Travel & Information Centre (Corner, 16-20 Davey Street; 03 6238 4222) and plot some stops along the 205 kilometre drive.

Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary: The Experience Tasmania bus tour of Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, just a short drive northeast of Hobart, will showcase the work being done by the centre to care for injured and orphaned animals. The half-day Experience Tasmania tour allows visitors to see some of Australia's quirkiest creatures up close -- such as Tasmanian devils, emus, echidnas, wombats, wallabies, quolls, kangaroos and koalas. With the aid of park rangers, you can hold and feed some of the animals and have photographs taken. The coach tour travels via the historic town of Richmond to see Australia's oldest Catholic church (St. John's), its early 19th-century Bridge Street and convict-built stone bridge. Visit experiencetas.com.au for more details.