Food and Drink in Cabo San Lucas
As befits its status as Cozumel of the West, Cabo features plenty of restaurants serving up Mexican food that appeals to American palates such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas. Take advantage of the city's seafood and go for the ceviche, grilled wahoo or whatever else the waiter says is fresh. Perhaps not surprising given the number of health-conscious Angelinos it attracts, Cabo has a reasonable number of places to grab smoothies, and several beach restaurants have sushi on the menu.
In the land of tequila, the margarita is queen. Several stores along Cabo's main drag offer tequila tastings or dare you to try mescal -- the drink with the worm in the bottom of the bottle (it's better than it sounds, with a smoky flavor reminiscent of barbecue).
Solomon's Landing: In the marina, this makes a pleasant stop for breakfast (try the chilaquiles roja), lunch or a snack, with a covered patio that allows perfect people-watching without vendor hassles. It's also been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. (Blvd. Marina S/N lots 9/10; 624-143-3050; open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
The Crazy Lobster: Happy hour runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. here. Its menu features lobster tacos, shrimp, ribs, burgers and more. There's a jukebox playing oldies, pool tables, karaoke machine and dancing waiters. (Hidalgo Street at Zapata; 624-143-6535; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
Pancho's Restaurant & Tequila Bar: Owned by ex-pats from California, this bar features a large mesquite grill in the center of the restaurant, which provides dishes of the regional states of Mexico (such as chicken mole, carne asada and fresh seafood). Los Pancho's Trio plays Mexican music each evening, and there's a long list of specialty tequilas. (Hidalgo and Emiliano Zapata S/N; 624-143-2891; open 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)
Medano Beach is full of restaurants and bars where you can rent a chair and umbrella while you eat, drink and sun till your heart's content. Among these, the Mango Deck (open 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) is legendary for its rowdy atmosphere (wet T-shirt contests and staff dancing occurs on a regular basis); it also has a sushi bar. The Sand Bar has a covered deck where beach massages are available daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; about $33 for 60 minutes.
Cabo San Lucas has loads of party restaurants to choose from, including El Squid Roe (Av. Lazaro Cardenas; 624-226-7130; open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.) and the Giggling Marlin (Calle Mariano Matamoros S/N; 624-143-0606; open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.), where drinkers are hoisted upside down like a trophy fish so waitresses can pour tequila shots down their throats. The most well-known is Cabo Wabo Cantina (Calle Vicente Guerrero S/N; 624-143-1188; open 9 a.m.), which is owned by rocker Sammy Hagar.
Beaches in Cabo San Lucas
The strips of sand just before El Arco attract dozens of tourists each day, even though the area, a protected marine preserve, has no facilities. Among the most famous are Lovers Beach, a deserted stretch of sand on the bay and its companion Divorce Beach, on the much wilder Pacific. Far calmer is Pelican Bay, where excursion operators flock daily. You can swim there and snorkel around the rock where the birds rest.
Best for Partiers: Medano Beach, fronting the resort Bahia de Cabo and extending to Villa del Palmar, is a quick water taxi ride from the marina. Plenty of activities, including swimming, Jet-Ski rentals, kayaking, water skiing, banana boating, parasailing and volleyball, are available. Not exactly a retreat, this beach is a destination for fun-loving tourists, as well as hawkers of hair braiding, silver jewelry, blankets and more.
Tip: If you want to take in the action while maintaining some peace of mind -- if not your dignity -- buy a beach pass from one of the hotels. For those who enjoy Miami-style beach parties, there are locations, like Breathless Resort, offering loungers, a pool, unlimited food and open bar for about $84 per person. If your tastes run more toward Jimmy Buffett, Tabasco Beach Club has a following on Cruise Critic message boards (loungers free with food and drink purchase).
Best for Families: The "corridor" between Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo, which rings the Sea of Cortez, has plenty of tranquil stretches. The most popular is Chileno Beach, which offers calm waters and snorkeling. There are also restrooms and shade palapas available on a first-come, first-served basis (although no restaurants, so bring your own food and drink). You can reach it by rental car, cruise ship excursion or from several independent tour operators. (If you decide to go by taxi, make sure you have a way to get back.)
Best for Purists: Closer to Cabo's port, Playa del Amor (Lovers Beach) is snuggled between rock formations near El Arco and fronts both the bay and the Sea of Cortez. You need to hire a water taxi to drop you off and pick you up (they are easily accessible at the marina). There are no facilities, so bring a picnic and wear water shoes that can handle the sometimes sharp stretches of rock. Be wary of the water off Divorce Beach, located on the wild and wooly Pacific side (if the crashing surf isn't enough a warning, we'll tell you that swimming is not recommended there).
Don't Miss in Cabo San Lucas
El Arco: Start by admiring Cabo's premier site, one of the last two rocks that mark "land's end" between the Pacific Ocean and the Sea of Cortez. The centerpiece of most Baja California photos, El Arco is a big rock with a wide arch cut through it by generations of tides and sea activity. While you can see it from the marina or Medano Beach, it's much more fun to get up close - and you might glimpse sea lions. Try a glass-bottom boat tour, catamaran sail or kayaking tour with a provider such as Baja Outback. Standup paddleboarding is also popular; and scuba divers won't be able to resist the manta rays, parrotfish and other marine life at Lands End. For a bird's-eye view, go parasailing with an operator such as Cabo Expeditions.
Whale-watching: From mid-December to mid-April, whales, including humpbacks, grays and blues, visit Cabo. You get close on a 15-person Zodiac, and the experience is amazing. Nearly every tour operator offers a whale-watching tour of some sort; expect to pay about $89 for a several-hour trip.
Sportfishing: Cabo San Lucas considers itself the "marlin capital of the world," and regardless of which fish are running, there are numerous sportfishing operators that take individuals and groups on half- and full-day excursions. Some restaurants in town will even cook your catch.
Party boats: Numerous party-boat-style expeditions (mostly half-day) are available. Charter operators have booths at the marina where you can sign up.
San Jose del Cabo Rent a car and drive for 20 minutes from Cabo San Lucas along a winding highway that rings the Sea of Cortez. San Jose is charming, historic and peaceful (in other words, everything Cabo is not). Its adobe storefronts are centered around Plaza Mijares, with its green grass and shading trees. There's a historic mission, but the real diversion is boutique shopping for handmade jewelry, sporty cotton fashions, artwork and high-end household gifts. You won't find many tourist trinkets there.
San Jose is also a great lunching spot; Tropicana Inn Bar & Grill (Blvd. Mijares 30; 114-21580; open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) is a locals' favorite with a people-watching sidewalk cafe.
Todos Santos: A government-designated "Magical Town," is a popular day trip given you have the time (about an hour's drive each way) and budget to rent a car or pay a driver. It's so-called a magical town because of its historic preservation, the colonial village is full of art galleries, restaurants and tourist sites, including the infamous Hotel California made popular in the Eagles' classic song.
While tourists flock to take pictures at the hotel, built in 1947, the owners make clear on their website that there is no proven connection to the band. Still, there's no harm in stopping in the hotel's restaurant, La Coronela, for a drink (Calle Juarez S/N; 612-145-0525; open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., 11 p.m. if there's a band). The town's beach, Playa Cerritos, also makes Todos Santos a draw for surfers.
Vitrofusion Y Arte: Otherwise known as the Fabrica de Vidrio Soplado or Blown Glass Factory, this gallery on Cabo's outskirts, is where you can watch artisans create and design glass the old-fashioned way. There's also an onsite gift shop where they sell their reasonably priced merchandise (such as pitchers, decorative items and glassware). Glassware made there is also available from a number of stores in town. (Lazaro Cardenas S/N Edificio Posada Local 6-A; 624-143-0120)
Golf: The game of golf is huge in Cabo (you'll find gold excursions in nearly every port on this itinerary), with at least a half-dozen courses welcoming day visitors. The most famous is the Ocean Course at Cabo del Sol, designed by Jack Nicklaus, boasting ocean and desert views and rated as one of the world's top 100 by Golf Magazine. (866-231-5677; fees depend on course, tee time and season, but expect to pay in the hundreds.)