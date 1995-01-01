As befits its status as Cozumel of the West, Cabo features plenty of restaurants serving up Mexican food that appeals to American palates such as tacos, burritos and enchiladas. Take advantage of the city's seafood and go for the ceviche, grilled wahoo or whatever else the waiter says is fresh. Perhaps not surprising given the number of health-conscious Angelinos it attracts, Cabo has a reasonable number of places to grab smoothies, and several beach restaurants have sushi on the menu.

In the land of tequila, the margarita is queen. Several stores along Cabo's main drag offer tequila tastings or dare you to try mescal -- the drink with the worm in the bottom of the bottle (it's better than it sounds, with a smoky flavor reminiscent of barbecue).

Solomon's Landing: In the marina, this makes a pleasant stop for breakfast (try the chilaquiles roja), lunch or a snack, with a covered patio that allows perfect people-watching without vendor hassles. It's also been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. (Blvd. Marina S/N lots 9/10; 624-143-3050; open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

The Crazy Lobster: Happy hour runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. here. Its menu features lobster tacos, shrimp, ribs, burgers and more. There's a jukebox playing oldies, pool tables, karaoke machine and dancing waiters. (Hidalgo Street at Zapata; 624-143-6535; open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Pancho's Restaurant & Tequila Bar: Owned by ex-pats from California, this bar features a large mesquite grill in the center of the restaurant, which provides dishes of the regional states of Mexico (such as chicken mole, carne asada and fresh seafood). Los Pancho's Trio plays Mexican music each evening, and there's a long list of specialty tequilas. (Hidalgo and Emiliano Zapata S/N; 624-143-2891; open 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

Medano Beach is full of restaurants and bars where you can rent a chair and umbrella while you eat, drink and sun till your heart's content. Among these, the Mango Deck (open 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.) is legendary for its rowdy atmosphere (wet T-shirt contests and staff dancing occurs on a regular basis); it also has a sushi bar. The Sand Bar has a covered deck where beach massages are available daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; about $33 for 60 minutes.

Cabo San Lucas has loads of party restaurants to choose from, including El Squid Roe (Av. Lazaro Cardenas; 624-226-7130; open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.) and the Giggling Marlin (Calle Mariano Matamoros S/N; 624-143-0606; open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.), where drinkers are hoisted upside down like a trophy fish so waitresses can pour tequila shots down their throats. The most well-known is Cabo Wabo Cantina (Calle Vicente Guerrero S/N; 624-143-1188; open 9 a.m.), which is owned by rocker Sammy Hagar.