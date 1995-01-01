Don't Miss in Whitsundays (Airlie Beach, Hamilton Island)

With 74 islands in the Whitsundays, natural attractions are very much the star of the show, and no trip is complete without a day exploring the waters. Airlie Beach is the main launching point for Whitsunday attractions, and you will find a host of tours by helicopter, seaplane, ferry, and luxury yacht.

Great Barrier Reef: One of the seven natural wonders of the world -- and the only living structure that is visible from outer space -- the World Heritage-listed Great Barrier Reef stretches for more than 2,300 km along the coast. As home to thousands of species of colourful fish, coral and other marine life -- including whales, dolphins and turtles -- it is also heaven for scuba-diving and snorkelling. Alternately, you can view the ocean floor in comfort on a glass-bottom boat trip. Half-day tours are offered from Airlie Beach including island stops at Hamilton Island, known for its stunning resorts, beaches and restaurants.

Whitehaven Beach: Whitehaven Beach is renowned for having some of the whitest sand in the world; the 7 km slice of white silica sand is surrounded by turquoise waters and a must-visit from Airlie Beach. Hill Inlet is an impressive cove at the end of the beach and there's a lookout at Tongue Point. See the highlights of the Whitsundays, including the naturally formed romantic Heart Reef. You can do a half-day trip from Airlie Beach either by boat or helicopter.

Wildlife Safaris: Check out alternative wildlife on the Proserpine River. Whitsunday Crocodile Safari provides return transfers from Airlie Beach, and the tour includes a relaxing river cruise to spot freshwater crocodiles, an open-air wagon train tour through the Goorganga Wetlands, BBQ lunch and traditional billy tea and damper (skillet bread). For bookings, call 07 4948 3310.

Bird's Eye View: Travel like a rock star on Air Whitsundays' half-day Panorama Tour which flies to the World Heritage-listed Whitsunday Islands National Park and the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park. Snorkelling is offered as well as coral viewing from a semi-submersible reef location inside the calm waters of Hardy Lagoon. The vessel has an underwater viewing chamber, sun and shade deck areas, along with easy access into the water. For bookings, call 07 4946 9111.

Skydiving: An adrenalin rush is assured along with great views when you freefall for between 20 and 55 seconds over the Whitsundays with Skydive Airlie Beach. The company offers a return courtesy pickup from Airlie Beach. For bookings, call 1300 663634.