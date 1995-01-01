German food has a reputation for being hearty and somewhat stodgy, with an emphasis on meat ("Wurst" or sausages, in particular), potatoes (Germany is one of the world's top potato-consuming countries) and bread. There is considerable regional variation, with the culinary influences of the country's international neighbors reflected in local dishes. Thus, in the Rhineland region, you'll pick up hints of Belgium and the Netherlands in dishes like Halver Hahn (a giant slab of Dutch gouda with a Roggelchen or rye roll) and Dicke Bunne mit Speck (boiled white beans with hefty boiled bacon slices on top).





Cologne boasts a decent selection of international restaurants in addition to traditional ones, but you shouldn't miss enjoying at least one locally brewed Kolsch (beer) and some nibbles in one of the city's old brewery taps in the Old Town, preferably sitting in the sunshine on the Rhinegarten embankment.





The brewery taps in the Old Town and along the Rhinegarten embankment are all atmospheric, if touristy, and serve traditional Rhineland dishes. They are more expensive than similar establishments located deeper in the city, such as the excellent Paffgen (see Don't Miss). The pick of the bunch there is Fruh am Dom, located just behind the cathedral for more than 100 years. The property now comprises the traditional brewery, a cozy Keller (bar in the cellar), attractive beer garden and the contemporary HOF 18 Restaurant. Classic local cuisine -- such as "Himmel und Ad mit Flonz" (fried black pudding with mashed potatoes, apple sauce and fried onions) and "Reibekuchen" (flat fried potato cakes served with a variety of sweet or savory toppings) -- is served. (Am Hof 12-18. Tel. 0221/2613-215. The brewery and bar are open Monday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to midnight; HOF 18 Restaurant is open Monday to Saturday, noon to midnight; and Sundays, noon to 10 p.m.)





Brauhaus im Walfisch is a charming restaurant located in the Old Town near the Heumarkt in an atmospheric gabled brewery, which dates back to 1626. The food is consistently good, with a wide selection of brewery classics, succulent steaks and an entire section of the menu dedicated to Schnitzels (breaded cutlets). Portions are generous and prices very reasonable. (Salzgasse 13. Tel. 0221/2577-879. Open Monday to Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight; Fridays from 3 p.m. to midnight; weekends from 11 a.m. to midnight.)





The charming Stapelhauschen (the little pile house), located on the Rhinegarten embankment, is one of the few medieval houses in Cologne to have survived World War II, and it dates back to 1100. Today, the popular wine tavern and restaurant serves imaginative local dishes, such as poached trout with parsley potatoes, Pfifferling (mushroom) risotto and Rheinischer Sauerbraten (marinated and roasted meat) with almonds, raisins and potato dumplings. (Fischmarkt 1-3. Tel. 0221/272-7777. Open Wednesday to Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.)





The Hanse Stube, located in the family-owned Excelsior Hotel Ernst, is consistently rated amongst Cologne's best restaurants for good reason. The tasteful decor (mahogany paneling and furniture, cream soft furnishings and pieces of original art) provides the perfect backdrop for faultless service and exquisite modern French cuisine. Signature dishes include quail filled with chanterelles on truffled summer vegetables and port wine jus and fried scallops and jelly of saffron and sepia. (Trankgasse 1-5 / Domplatz. Tel. 0221-2701. Open Monday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight.)





Le Moissonier has been Cologne's favorite French brasserie for 25 years, serving classic stalwarts (moules and steak frites), as well as innovative dishes like octopus fritters, braised rabbit and calf sweetbreads, and an unbeatable cheeseboard. The French owners are as passionate about wine as they are about food, so prepare for a feast. (Krefelder Strasse 25. Tel. 0221/729-479. Open Tuesday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight.)