Food and Drink in Princess Cays
There are two barbecue pavilions offering a complimentary buffet of burgers, hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken, salad, fruit and cookies. All food is brought to the island from the ship. Water, lemonade, coffee and tea are also free of charge.
There is no opportunity to sample local cuisine within the Princess Cays complex.
Bars in Princess Cays
There are four outdoor hut-style bars with a similar relaxed vibe and tropical design. Drinks -- including beer, wine, cider, cocktails, mocktails, juices, sodas, bottled water and energy drinks -- can be purchased using your OceanMedallion or cruise card. Beverage packages are valid at all bars within Princess Cays.
- Reef Runner Bar: Turn right after you exit the marina to find the closest bar, near Little Bay.
- Banana Beach Bar: Positioned between the Stingray Beach enclosure and North Beach, this is the liveliest venue with a calypso band or a singing guitarist, which encourages dancing.
- Coconut Bar: Overlooking North Beach, this bar is closest to the shoreline for sea views and breezes.
- Bungalow Bar: Furthest away from the crowds, situated near the private beach bungalows, it's the quietest spot for a drink.
Beaches in Princess Cays
At least one lifeguard is on duty at North Beach. Princess Cays is essentially one long white-sand beach divided into smaller sections. There are protected swimming and snorkeling areas in both the south and north ends as well as designated areas for water sports.
Little Bay: This is the nearest swimming and snorkeling beach to the disembarkation marina. Clamshells, loungers and lockers are available to rent, with restrooms a short walk away. North Beach: Divided into sections for swimming, snorkeling and water sports, this beach also has lifeguards. Equipment rental kiosks and locker rental are nearby.
Stingray Beach: Reserved for people who have paid for the Stingray Beach Adventure shore excursions, this enclosed area attracts rays who come in to feed. Participants can swim and snorkel with them before the group forms a circle in shallow water for hands-on learning. There is an opportunity to touch, feed and even kiss a stingray while it is held by the local guide. After this activity, you have the option to change into your clothes and enjoy a show-and-tell about Bahamian marine life, the national food and the conch.
Cabanas in Princess Cays
For those looking for some quiet time on land, private bungalows are available for rent, including several within an adults-only Sanctuary area. The cost is $299.95 for four people (additional people can be added for $25 per person).
These brightly colored bungalows are air-conditioned, with a ceiling fan, table and four chairs inside, two sun loungers outside and an open-air shower. Other perks include priority tender tickets, transportation to the cabana if required, two free float rentals, light snacks, and a staff member to take drink orders. You can order a more substantial lunch -- a set three-course menu -- for an extra fee ($25 per person).
Attractions in Princess Cays
Crow's Nest Lookout: A tower lookout provides views of the island and the Caribbean Sea.
Pelican's Perch: Dedicated to families with young children, this supervised area has a playground and kiddies pool.
Fishing: Surf fishing is permitted off a designated rocky shore of Princess Cays, as part of a shore excursion, with fishing rods provided.