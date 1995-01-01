At least one lifeguard is on duty at North Beach. Princess Cays is essentially one long white-sand beach divided into smaller sections. There are protected swimming and snorkeling areas in both the south and north ends as well as designated areas for water sports.

Little Bay: This is the nearest swimming and snorkeling beach to the disembarkation marina. Clamshells, loungers and lockers are available to rent, with restrooms a short walk away. North Beach: Divided into sections for swimming, snorkeling and water sports, this beach also has lifeguards. Equipment rental kiosks and locker rental are nearby.

Stingray Beach: Reserved for people who have paid for the Stingray Beach Adventure shore excursions, this enclosed area attracts rays who come in to feed. Participants can swim and snorkel with them before the group forms a circle in shallow water for hands-on learning. There is an opportunity to touch, feed and even kiss a stingray while it is held by the local guide. After this activity, you have the option to change into your clothes and enjoy a show-and-tell about Bahamian marine life, the national food and the conch.