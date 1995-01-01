Passengers can rent one of 15 private, air-conditioned cabanas or one of the five two-story beach villas if they want to escape the crowds. Half Moon Cay cabanas accommodate up to six people, while villas can manage up to 18. Note that these can book quickly as there might be other ships in port at the same time.

Cabana users get priority tender access while the cabana themselves offer a refrigerator, ceiling fan, air conditioning, table and chairs, and deck chairs and a misting shower on the terrace. Snacks, as well as soft drinks and bottled water, and floating mats and snorkel gear are also included. Villas offer similar amenities but additionally include a dining area and five-person hot tub.

For more, check out our Guide to Half Moon Cay Cabanas.