Food and Drink in Half Moon Cay
There are a respectable amount of dining and drinking options on little Half Moon Cay. However, if passengers prefer to eat onboard the ship, they can choose from the dining room, the Lido Market buffet, the Dive-In burger counter or NY Deli & Pizza. While there are options available on the ship for all diners -- vegan, kosher, allergies, etc. -- the island has more limited food options.
Free in Half Moon Cay
- Tropics Restaurant: Be sure to take part in the included barbecue buffet at the Tropics Restaurant, normally held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Here you'll find spicy island burgers (vegetarian option available) and hot dogs, jerk chicken, guava-glazed short ribs, fish tacos, corn on the cob, baked beans and a variety of salads from fruit to slaw and ceviche to potato salad. Fruit, bread and pastries are laid out for the taking, but a long line gathers at the ice cream carts. Stations with ice water, iced tea and lemonade are located nearby, and plenty of shaded dining pavilions offer seating.
Fee in Half Moon Cay
- Lobster Shack: An alternative to the main restaurant, or for late-afternoon munchies, this establishment offers for-fee grub such as Caribbean conch and seafood chowder ($5), lobster roll ($13) or a lobster lunch with beans and rice ($20).
Bars in Half Moon Cay
You'll pay extra for alcohol, even if you have an unlimited package booked on your ship. A Half Moon Cay package is available for about $25 that gets you 15 drinks for your day ashore.
It's important to note that in order to pack up for the day -- and maybe discourage anyone from lingering too long and missing on-ship time -- the bars close early, about 90 minutes before the last tender.
Rum Runners Bar: This bar, located immediately within the Fort San Salvador Welcome Center, specializes in yummy rum cocktails.
Bell Bar: Situated right next to the Tropics Restaurant, Bell Bar is a great spot to bring your loaded buffet lunch plate and order up a beer or other adult beverage.
I Wish I Could Stay Here Forever Bar: The appropriately named bar is perched looking out over the bustling beach, right near the Lobster Shack, and offers great views of your ship, as it floats in crystal-blue waters and is framed within a gorgeous expanse of powder-white sand. A sign notes that it's a great photo op for those having a hard time saying goodbye to Half Moon Cay.
Captain Morgan on the Rocks Island Bar: At first glance, this two-story pirate ship looks like another playground for kids; it's anything but. Inside you'll find a long, wraparound bar and a small staircase that leads to the upstairs lookout.
Beaches in Half Moon Cay
Half Moon Cay is one long stretch of sand, and as such, there aren't other individual beaches on the island. But, those looking for a bit of beach to themselves, and don't mind a stroll, can just keep walking away from the cabanas and toward the end of the cay until crowds fall away. (Note, too, that the lifeguards will also fall away as they're primarily stationed only in the busiest beach area.) Most groups, and families with kids, will keep close to the rows of chairs, attractions, dining areas and restrooms.
Cabanas in Half Moon Cay
Passengers can rent one of 15 private, air-conditioned cabanas or one of the five two-story beach villas if they want to escape the crowds. Half Moon Cay cabanas accommodate up to six people, while villas can manage up to 18. Note that these can book quickly as there might be other ships in port at the same time.
Cabana users get priority tender access while the cabana themselves offer a refrigerator, ceiling fan, air conditioning, table and chairs, and deck chairs and a misting shower on the terrace. Snacks, as well as soft drinks and bottled water, and floating mats and snorkel gear are also included. Villas offer similar amenities but additionally include a dining area and five-person hot tub.
For more, check out our Guide to Half Moon Cay Cabanas.
Exclusive Spaces in Half Moon Cay
There is optional, add-on butler service for the cabanas and villas, or you can step right up to the Private Oasis - Palm Package. This 1,620-square-foot cabin accommodates up to 12 and partially perches over the water. There's a large, covered deck with an eight-person hot tub, a teak dining table for six, massage table, changing rooms, indoor and outdoor showers, misting stations and privacy gate. The services of a butler, personal chef and lifeguard are included as are an array of snacks, barbecue lunch buffet and a variety of alcoholic beverages.
For even more privacy, luxury and pampering, the Ultimate Oasis Package Upgrade takes the Private Oasis - Palm Package to a whole other level. There's service with white linen and china, upgraded food and beverages (including a floating bar on a surfboard and unlimited caviar and Dom Perignon Champagne), a group photo, celebration cake and more.
Spa in Half Moon Cay
Massages take place in a small cabana (sometimes referred to by cruisers as simply the "Spa Cabana") and should be booked via the spa onboard the ship. Available services include (prices are subject to change):
- Reflexology massage (50 minutes) - $119
- Swedish massage (50 minutes) - $129
- Thai herbal poultice massage (75 minutes) - $195
- Couples Swedish massage (50 minutes) - $259
Attractions in Half Moon Cay
The island's natural beauty: Half Moon Cay doesn't have the big water parks or other manmade attractions of so many islands, but that's part of the point. Whether you hop on a tram, ride a bike, take a horseback-riding tour or simply stroll down the beach, take time -- your time -- to enjoy the peaceful and isolated surroundings of this spectacular island. Bird-lovers will especially appreciate the birdsong from feathered friends who flock here to the International Wild Bird Preserve.
Water-based activities: From kayak and stand-up paddleboard rentals to floating mats and snorkel gear, there are a number of ways to enjoy the water here, which is so clear and so blue it seems unreal. Glass-bottom boat tours are a neat way to explore beyond the shore, but a leisurely swim also does the trick, and at no cost.
Meeting a stingray: The Stingray Adventure shore excursion allows cruisers to come face-to-face with these fantastic, gentle creatures and learn about their unique attributes and abilities as they spend time with the stingrays within a protected enclosure.