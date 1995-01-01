There are three main beaches on the island, so there shouldn't be a problem finding somewhere to lay your towel. All three beaches boast the same white powdery sand, have easy access to restrooms and are lifeguarded.

Bertram's Cove: This is the main beach, and nearest to where the tender drops you off. It's, by far, the busiest beach and it's also where there's the biggest buzz. Not only is it home to the volleyball court but the bandstand is also situated just behind it. This is where the Youth Team organizes family entertainment throughout the day -- think water games, tug-of-war and sandcastle building.

Out at sea from the beach and submerged beneath the waterline is the new underwater sculpture garden, which adds an extra dimension to time spent snorkeling. Speaking of which, snorkel and floating mat rentals are conveniently close by, as are the eateries, straw market and several bars.

Cabana Beach: The middle stretch of sand on the island is where you'll find some of the exclusive cabanas set back on a hill. It's slightly smaller than Bertram's Cove and is closer to the Bacardi Bar, which has a great atmosphere thanks to its DJ booth. If you like "adult" entertainment, then you'll enjoy the bar's limbo contests, beach babe competitions and adults-only parties. There are still corners of the beach, however, where you can get away from it all.

Fiesta Beach: While we can't promise you'll have Fiesta Beach to yourselves, it is the furthest public-access beach from the tender dock and the seven minutes or so it takes to walk there seems to act as a deterrent to many fellow passengers. It's where you'll find the remaining private cabanas and the smaller villas. This beach is serviced by the Lighthouse Beach Bar and the Tropic Like It's Hot food truck.

Silver Cove: The beach lining this small cove is reserved for passengers who book a villa or a spa treatment at the island's Mandara Spa outpost. Each villa comes with two lounge chairs, so the beach does not feel crowded with chairs or people. It's surrounded by one- and two-bedroom villas, a gazebo, the spa, the Silver Cove Restaurant and Bar and Moet Bar. The only downside is that it's the farthest from the tender dock, but transportation is available for passengers who don't feel up to the walk.