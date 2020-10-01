Thrill Waterpark: Daredevil's Tower is the crown jewel in a for-fee water park with 13 waterslides, an aquatic obstacle course, a giant wave pool and nonstop action. Daredevil's Peak is considered the tallest waterslide in North America at 135 feet, and it takes about 200 steps for a wild ride of less than 20 seconds. Prices range by season, but expect to pay from $44 to $99 per person.

Splashaway Bay: This free splash and play area is targeted to the little ones and offers colorful fountains, pools, drench buckets and five waterslides to occupy cruisers under 42 inches tall. Captain Jill's Galleon is another complimentary water feature for kids and adults. You can't miss it; look for the giant pirate ship as soon as you walk onto the island.

Up, Up and Away: Care for a different view of the island? Those who can't climb the stairs of the waterslides can opt for a peaceful 10-minute ride up to 450 feet above Perfect Day in a helium balloon tethered to the ground. The basket accommodates 30 people. It's important to note that this attraction does not operate in iffy weather, especially when it's windy. There is a fee to ride Up, Up and Away, ranging from $39 to $99 for anyone over the age of 13 (discounts available for children 4 to 12).

Oasis Lagoon: It's the pool for everyone with a "zero-entry" shallow end for small children and families to enjoy along with fountains; in-water loungers; various coves and swim-up islands; a swim-up bar with DJ; and -- get this -- music underwater. Loungers and umbrellas surround this complimentary hangout space.

Zipline: Soar across 1,600 feet of zipline that stops at various outposts above the entire island. The ending features a fun surprise, but don't be surprised by your need to wear close-toed shoes and pay a pretty hefty admission price -- up to $139 per person for a single ride, depending on the season.

Snorkeling an airplane wreck: You can rent equipment or book a tour to snorkel a real airplane wreck off Chill Beach. The Bahamas is known for its clear water, and the snorkel is like booking an excursion without having to head anywhere but the beach and the rental shack. Snorkeling is just one of many activities and rentals on the island, including kayaking and diving. Rental prices for snorkel equipment start from $37 per adult for the day.

Cabanas

There are a number of cabanas throughout the different areas on CocoCay -- Chill Island, South Beach, Oasis Lagoon, Thrill Waterpark and Coco Beach Club -- and rentals range from $299 to $1,549. Amenities include shaded spaces with plush furniture or lounge chairs, fresh towels, use of two floating beach mats, chilled bottled water and occasionally snorkeling equipment.

Thrill Waterpark cabanas include admission to the waterpark and Coco Beach cabanas include admission to the exclusive beach club and its private restaurant and facilities.

Additionally, there are overwater bungalows located within the Coco Beach Club that accommodate up to eight guests from $999.

Those on a budget can rent daybeds and clamshells to lounge in luxury, for less.

Bars

You're never far from a bar anywhere on Perfect Day. As you enter the Arrivals Plaza (or before you head out again), Captain Jack's is a fun, full-service bar with live music and tabletop Jenga.

The Wacky Seagull Bar is on Chill Beach and offers shaded Adirondack chairs and beach views while serving up drinks, including frozen concoctions from a pineapple. A Wacky Seagull Junior Bar is farther down the beach. Down by South Beach, you'll find the South Beach Bar and Sandtrap Bar, but the real showstopper here is the Floating Bar, which is just that.

The Oasis Lagoon Bar is another swim-up bar, this time in the Oasis pool with about 23 in-water seats. Grab a Coco Loco here, which is the island's signature drink.

Self-serve beer stations are located at both Skipper' Grill and Chill Grill.