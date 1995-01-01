There are lifeguards posted at every beach on Castaway Cay, in addition to lifeguards on stands in the water.

Castaway Family Beaches: Technically one big swath of beach that sprawls most of the length of the island, Disney's family beach has a swimming area bordered by a rocky seawall, which serves as the main area for sun, sand, swimming and snorkeling. Grab a lounge chair underneath an umbrella or sway in a hammock, while enjoying a drink from one of the nearby bars or a barbecue lunch. There are two free water-based attractions (Pelican Plunge and a dock with ropes, ladders and bridges), in addition to a designated snorkeling area.

Serenity Bay: For quiet, adults-only beach time, head to Serenity Bay, situated at the far western end of Castaway Cay. The real estate here is mainly for sunbathing, wading or enjoying a tranquil massage; if you're interested in snorkeling or exploring the ocean's depths, head to the family beach area instead.