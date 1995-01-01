Food and Drink in Castaway Cay
Food is complimentary island-wide at two spectacularly clean, well-laid-out, covered dining spaces. The ship's dining room and buffet will also remain open during select times, so passengers can come and go as they please, if they wish to eat onboard the ship.
Cookie's BBQ: An outdoor eatery with burgers, barbecued chicken and ribs.
Cookie's Too BBQ: A family lunch buffet with all-you-can-eat barbecue, island-spiced rotisserie chicken, burgers, grilled fish, fresh salads, flatbreads and ice cream.
Bars in Castaway Cay
There are complimentary fountain drink stations located near both buffet facilities. Generally, alcoholic beverages are priced the same as they are back on the ship.
Conched Out Bar: Frozen specialty drinks, cocktails and beer are located here, near the entrance to the family beaches.
Summertime Freeze: A "Frozen"-themed smoothie bar with alcoholic and nonalcoholic options -- say hi to Olaf!
Heads Up Bar: Frozen specialty drinks, cocktails and beer can be found at this spot, located near Pelican Plunge.
Sand Bar: Here, at the farthest end of the family beaches, you'll find frozen specialty drinks, cocktails and beer .
Castaway Air Bar: A vintage airplane hangar-themed bar serves frozen specialty drinks, cocktails and beer at the adults-only beach.
Beaches in Castaway Cay
There are lifeguards posted at every beach on Castaway Cay, in addition to lifeguards on stands in the water.
Castaway Family Beaches: Technically one big swath of beach that sprawls most of the length of the island, Disney's family beach has a swimming area bordered by a rocky seawall, which serves as the main area for sun, sand, swimming and snorkeling. Grab a lounge chair underneath an umbrella or sway in a hammock, while enjoying a drink from one of the nearby bars or a barbecue lunch. There are two free water-based attractions (Pelican Plunge and a dock with ropes, ladders and bridges), in addition to a designated snorkeling area.
Serenity Bay: For quiet, adults-only beach time, head to Serenity Bay, situated at the far western end of Castaway Cay. The real estate here is mainly for sunbathing, wading or enjoying a tranquil massage; if you're interested in snorkeling or exploring the ocean's depths, head to the family beach area instead.
Cabanas in Castaway Cay
For anyone seeking their own private space on the beach, Disney Cruise Line offers three private cabana options to rent, for a fee. Essentially, you have your choice of cabanas on the family beach or at the adults-only beach, with an additional Grand Family Beach Cabana also available for larger groups. Cabanas at the family beach come with snorkeling gear, sand toys and float/tube and bike rentals, and you can add on a drink package if you'd like. The adults-only cabanas do not include these rentals.
Spa in Castaway Cay
Massage cabanas are stationed at Serenity Bay for open-air massage therapy facing the ocean. Treatments include a 50-minute Swedish massage, or a couples massage.
Attractions in Castaway Cay
Scuttle's Cove: The complimentary kids' club area on Castaway Cay functions just the same as the kids' club on the ship, with complimentary activities scheduled for children ages 3 to 12 throughout the day. Note that cruise staff cannot apply (or reapply) sunscreen to children in their care, so plan accordingly if your child will be spending the day in this outdoor environment.
Monstro Point: This is a free, whale-themed digging spot for young children located just next to Scuttle's Coves, with shovels and other tools for uncovering bones and shark teeth.
Castaway Ray's Stingray Adventure: This is a sectioned-off area of the ocean that allows only people who have paid for the opportunity to snorkel with stingrays (their barbs have been removed).
In-Da-Shade Games: This oversized pavilion houses free games like giant chess, checkers, Ping-Pong and more for families seeking respite from the sun.
Pelican Plunge: Floating a short distance from the Castaway Family Beach, is a thrilling set of tube slides, free of charge: one enclosed tunnel and one open-air slide. Guests must be 38 inches to ride, and anyone under 48 inches is required to wear a safety vest
Hideout: Reserved for the 13-to 17-year-old crowd only, teens enjoy their own private stretch of the beach with activities like volleyball and Ping-Pong, plus organized activities with cruise ship counselors, such as scavenger hunts.
Spring-A-Leak: This splash pad located near Scuttle's Cove provides a fun, free way for little ones to spray and splash away from the ocean.
Snorkeling Lagoon: Located near the beginning of the family beach area, the Snorkeling Lagoon is a designated swimming area just for snorkelers. You may rent snorkeling equipment at the beach or bring your own from home. Life vests are required to be worn (and are available at the beach for free).