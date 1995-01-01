Montenegrin food has its roots in Balkan cuisine but is also influenced by other European countries such as Italy, Turkey and even Austria.

In addition to pizza and pasta, you'll find moussaka on menus, alongside plenty of grilled fish and meat dishes, and hearty soups and stews beloved by the locals. If you want to eat as the locals do, order a plate of sarma (cabbage stuffed with spiced beef and rice), podvarak (roast meat served with sauerkraut), or rastan with kastradina (wild cabbage with smoked lamb).

Galion: This fish and steak restaurant at the Vardar Hotel is close to Kotor's Old City and has a seafront terrace with lovely views across the bay. Specialities include a monkfish carpaccio starter. (Suranj bb; 382 32 325 054/11300; open daily, noon to midnight; reservations recommended)

Stari Mlini: Set in a 300-year-old stone-built former flour mill, this restaurant offers a pretty garden with some alfresco tables and a menu based largely on what local fishermen have brought in that day. It's popular with yachties, so make a reservation if you want to be sure of a good table. (Ljuta bb, 85330; 382 32 333 555; open daily, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.)

Old Winery: This tapas bar of sorts is set in Kotor's Old City and is a great place to discover Montenegrin wines while tucking into plates of local ham, cheese and olives. It's also a great place to experience the local vibe, with lively artwork on the walls and regular performances by local jazz and blues musicians. (Stari grad, 85330; 382 68 517 417; open daily, 11 a.m. to midnight)