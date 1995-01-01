Beyond coffee, the Seattle dining scene centers around seafood, international and internationally-influenced cuisine, and a bountiful array of chef-driven venues showcasing regionally-sourced ingredients.

Anthony's Trio of Dining Venues: Located on Seattle's waterfront next to Bell Street Pier Cruise Terminal at Pier 66, these restaurants (2201 Alaskan Way) offer something seafood for everyone. Anthony's Pier 66 restaurant) serves dinner (only) with an Elliot Bay view and a menu featuring everything from raw Northwest oysters and Alaskan king salmon to Dungeness crab and fresh Pacific ahi tuna.

In the same building, Anthony's Bell Street Diner and Anthony's Fish Bar serve more casual, seafood-centric dishes and are open for lunch and dinner. (Anthony's Bell St. Diner: lunch served Monday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Anthony's Fish Bar is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Palisade: This place, near Smith Cove Terminal at Pier 91, is a classy steak and seafood venue with great views of Elliot Bay and impeccable service. (2601 W. Marina Place; 206-285-1000; lunch served Monday to Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. with Sunday buffet brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

Maggie Bluffs: Also nearby is the far more informal and entertaining Maggie Bluffs, which offers great views of the marina and waterfront as well as a lunch and dinner menu with reasonably price fish and chips, tacos, burgers and sandwiches, including the popular Alaska cod po' boy. (2601 W. Marina Place; 206-283-8322; lunch served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. everyday.)

Cafe Campagne: One of more than 30 places to grab a bite at Pike Place Market, Cafe Campagne is a much-loved classic French restaurant open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. (1600 Post Alley; 206-728-2233; lunch served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

The Pink Door: This discreet spot in Pike Place Market offers Italian-American food with an emphasis on organic Northwest produce, as well as a killer rooftop view and nightly entertainment. (1919 Post Alley; 206-443-3241; lunch served Monday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Pike Place Chowder: More than a half-dozen different seafood chowders (several award-winning) are ladled up for the lunchtime crowd at Pike Place Chowder. (1530 Post Alley; lunch served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)