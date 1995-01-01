Anchorage, like Alaska, is known for seafood: halibut, salmon, crab and razor clams. You won't find a ton of moose or bear on the menu, but reindeer sausage is popular. Look for the hot dog-style carts along the main streets. They're a favorite for a quick bite. Berries are also local, so look for them in pies or other dishes.

Alaska has jumped on the microbrew trend, and Anchorage has several in-town brewpubs that serve up local beer and casual fare. Most restaurants will highlight Alaska brews on their beverage menus.

The Rustic Goat: If you're on the way in from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and your stomach is grumbling, why not ask your cab driver to stop off here, located just 6 miles from your landing strip. A warm space with an industrial design, this eatery serves biscuits and gravy or breakfast pizza with locally brewed Kaladi Brothers Coffee in the mornings; bison sliders, custom pizzas or a warm faroe salad for lunch; and there are also entree options. Plenty of local beer is on tap with a good wine list, as well. Don't miss dessert. (2800 Turnagain Street; 907-334-8100; open from 6 a.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. on weekends, closed for lunch on Mondays.)

Snow City Cafe: For breakfast all day or lunch staples like soup and sandwiches, head to the popular Snow City at the far end of 4th Avenue. The cafe is a firm believer in Alaska-size portions -- the blueberry pancakes are larger than the plate on which they're served and can easily feed two. In the mornings, this place is hopping, and you can easily wait for a table as early as 8:30 a.m.. (but a self-serve coffee station is a welcome offering while you wait). (1034 W. 4th Avenue; 907-272-2489; open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends until 4 p.m.)

Urban Greens: If you're shopping for art along G Street and need a pick-me-up, stop into this healthy cafe for sandwiches, soup or salad. If you're not ravenous, definitely order a half portion instead of a whole. (304 G Street; 907-276-0333; open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse is a locals' hangout with yummy food and an enormous selection of beer, many of which are brewed locally. Sit indoors, and watch the game on TV, or sit outside in the Crab Shack to enjoy a bit of sun. Try the halibut burger or a regular one, as well as pizza and other local fish. Bands perform live on weekends. (610 W. 6th Avenue at F Street; 907-276-BEER; open for lunch from 11 a.m. on weekdays; breakfast is served weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

49th State Brewing: The new kid on the block is a wildly popular brewpub out of Healy, now with a location in the big city. This place is massive -- and includes two theaters -- so consider the dining room, bar area, outside deck or upper deck (in good weather), which provides stellar views of Turnagain Arm and Cook Inlet. Beer is not only unique to 49th State, but brewed onsite. Try a Solstice IPA or White Peach Wheat. Comfort food, pizza and specials caught in the waters below (halibut cheek fish n' chips) make for a tough mealtime decision. Reservations are not accepted, so be sure to secure a place in line well before hunger sets in. (717 West 3rd Avenue; 907-277-7727; open from 11 a.m. daily)

Glacier Brewhouse: Another popular spot for beer and burgers is the brewhouse. It's so popular with cruisers that the ships in town for the week are listed right on the menu, which ranges from pizza to wood-grill and rotisserie meats (like the rotisserie prime rib and Bering Sea king crab legs) and fish dishes (like Bourbon BBQ Alaska Salmon). All beer is brewed locally. On Saturday nights, try the bar because there may be a long wait for a table in the restaurant. (737 W. 5th Avenue, Suite 110; 907-274-2739; open daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)

Sullivan's Steakhouse: For typical steakhouse fare, try Sullivan's, located in the Fifth Avenue Mall. Go for a "knife and fork" burger or an 8- to 24-ounce steak; of course, seafood is available, too. The "Business Lunch" is a prix fixe menu, offering your choice of soup/salad and entree from a select list. It also comes with vegetables and mashed potatoes. (320 West 5th Avenue; 907-258-2882; open for lunch Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner daily, starting at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays)

Kincaid Grill: If you're willing to travel a bit further for fine dining, head to the Kincaid Grill, located near the airport. The top -flight eatery is helmed by award-winning Chef Al Levinsohn, who has owned, operated and served as executive chef for a variety of area restaurants, including the famed four-Diamond restaurant The Seven Glaciers in Girdwood. The restaurant emphasizes Alaska's regional cuisine, fresh seafood and specialty meats and game. (6700 Jewel Lake Road; 907-243-0507; open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner only)