Anchorage Cruise Tips, Activities, and Overview
Food and Drink in Anchorage
Anchorage, like Alaska, is known for seafood: halibut, salmon, crab and razor clams. You won't find a ton of moose or bear on the menu, but reindeer sausage is popular. Look for the hot dog-style carts along the main streets. They're a favorite for a quick bite. Berries are also local, so look for them in pies or other dishes.
Alaska has jumped on the microbrew trend, and Anchorage has several in-town brewpubs that serve up local beer and casual fare. Most restaurants will highlight Alaska brews on their beverage menus.
The Rustic Goat: If you're on the way in from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and your stomach is grumbling, why not ask your cab driver to stop off here, located just 6 miles from your landing strip. A warm space with an industrial design, this eatery serves biscuits and gravy or breakfast pizza with locally brewed Kaladi Brothers Coffee in the mornings; bison sliders, custom pizzas or a warm faroe salad for lunch; and there are also entree options. Plenty of local beer is on tap with a good wine list, as well. Don't miss dessert. (2800 Turnagain Street; 907-334-8100; open from 6 a.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. on weekends, closed for lunch on Mondays.)
Snow City Cafe: For breakfast all day or lunch staples like soup and sandwiches, head to the popular Snow City at the far end of 4th Avenue. The cafe is a firm believer in Alaska-size portions -- the blueberry pancakes are larger than the plate on which they're served and can easily feed two. In the mornings, this place is hopping, and you can easily wait for a table as early as 8:30 a.m.. (but a self-serve coffee station is a welcome offering while you wait). (1034 W. 4th Avenue; 907-272-2489; open weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and weekends until 4 p.m.)
Urban Greens: If you're shopping for art along G Street and need a pick-me-up, stop into this healthy cafe for sandwiches, soup or salad. If you're not ravenous, definitely order a half portion instead of a whole. (304 G Street; 907-276-0333; open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
Humpy's Great Alaskan Alehouse is a locals' hangout with yummy food and an enormous selection of beer, many of which are brewed locally. Sit indoors, and watch the game on TV, or sit outside in the Crab Shack to enjoy a bit of sun. Try the halibut burger or a regular one, as well as pizza and other local fish. Bands perform live on weekends. (610 W. 6th Avenue at F Street; 907-276-BEER; open for lunch from 11 a.m. on weekdays; breakfast is served weekends from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
49th State Brewing: The new kid on the block is a wildly popular brewpub out of Healy, now with a location in the big city. This place is massive -- and includes two theaters -- so consider the dining room, bar area, outside deck or upper deck (in good weather), which provides stellar views of Turnagain Arm and Cook Inlet. Beer is not only unique to 49th State, but brewed onsite. Try a Solstice IPA or White Peach Wheat. Comfort food, pizza and specials caught in the waters below (halibut cheek fish n' chips) make for a tough mealtime decision. Reservations are not accepted, so be sure to secure a place in line well before hunger sets in. (717 West 3rd Avenue; 907-277-7727; open from 11 a.m. daily)
Glacier Brewhouse: Another popular spot for beer and burgers is the brewhouse. It's so popular with cruisers that the ships in town for the week are listed right on the menu, which ranges from pizza to wood-grill and rotisserie meats (like the rotisserie prime rib and Bering Sea king crab legs) and fish dishes (like Bourbon BBQ Alaska Salmon). All beer is brewed locally. On Saturday nights, try the bar because there may be a long wait for a table in the restaurant. (737 W. 5th Avenue, Suite 110; 907-274-2739; open daily 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.)
Sullivan's Steakhouse: For typical steakhouse fare, try Sullivan's, located in the Fifth Avenue Mall. Go for a "knife and fork" burger or an 8- to 24-ounce steak; of course, seafood is available, too. The "Business Lunch" is a prix fixe menu, offering your choice of soup/salad and entree from a select list. It also comes with vegetables and mashed potatoes. (320 West 5th Avenue; 907-258-2882; open for lunch Monday through Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and dinner daily, starting at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays)
Kincaid Grill: If you're willing to travel a bit further for fine dining, head to the Kincaid Grill, located near the airport. The top -flight eatery is helmed by award-winning Chef Al Levinsohn, who has owned, operated and served as executive chef for a variety of area restaurants, including the famed four-Diamond restaurant The Seven Glaciers in Girdwood. The restaurant emphasizes Alaska's regional cuisine, fresh seafood and specialty meats and game. (6700 Jewel Lake Road; 907-243-0507; open Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. for dinner only)
Don't Miss in Anchorage
Anchorage Museum: Even if you're not usually a museumgoer, consider giving the city's museum a try. Undergoing a substantial expansion that will be completed by the 2018 cruise season, the museum offers something for everyone, including modern and older Alaskan art in multiple media; Alaskan cultural exhibits in connection with the Smithsonian Research Center (including interactive touch-screen computers for more information); a hands-on Imaginarium, where kids can learn about science and nature with an Alaskan connection; and a small planetarium. The museum's Muse Restaurant is operated by award-winning local chefs, the Marx Brothers. (Corner of 7th Avenue and C Street; 907-929-9200; the museum is open in summer, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and until 9 p.m. on Fridays)
Alaska Native Heritage Center: To interact with Alaska's native peoples and learn more about their cultures, visit the Heritage Center. Inside, performances of dance, storytelling and native games take place on the stage, artists demonstrate how to make native crafts and a movie theater shows films on Alaska and its cultures. Outside, six authentic native dwellings ring a lake, and volunteers are on hand to discuss their people's lifestyles, including fishing, hunting and healing. The center is located outside the downtown area, but free shuttles transfer travelers from the downtown visitor centers to the museum and back. (8800 Heritage Center Drive; 800-315-6608; open daily in summer, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Flattop Mountain: If the weather's sunny and clear, you can stretch your legs and catch great views (on a clear day you can see Denali) at this part of Chugach State Park. If you're up for a challenge, hike the 3-mile round trip (elevation gain: 1,252 feet) to the summit; beware, the last uphill section is a scramble. An easier quarter-mile loop with nice views leaves from the other side of the parking lot. To get to the trailhead, you can drive (there's parking) or pay for a shuttle ride from Downtown Bicycle Rentals (listed below).
Tony Knowles Coastal Trail: Anchorage is a bike-friendly city, with bike rental agencies scattered throughout downtown. To see a different side of Anchorage, cycle (or walk, run or rollerblade) the 11-miles that run along Anchorage's coastline, beginning downtown. Hire some wheels at Downtown Bicycle Rental (4th Avenue and C-D Streets, 907-279-3334) or Lifetime Adventures. (located at the corner of 5th and L Streets, near the Copper Whale Inn; 907-746-4644)
Shopping: Downtown Anchorage has plenty to offer visitors interested in shopping. For local art, head to the area around G Street, where you'll find galleries by Anchorage artisans, including Sevigny Studio on 4th Avenue and Octopus Ink Gallery on G Street. You'll find everything from fur hats and native crafts to jewelry and food items at the weekend-only Anchorage Market and Festival. If you're looking for local food vendors, entertainment and Alaskan wares, look no further. (Located in the parking lot between C and E Streets at W. Third Avenue)
Glaciers: Alaska has the greatest concentration of in the U.S., and if you're willing to travel a few hours by coach, rail or plane from Anchorage, you can view some of these icy wonders. Glacier and wildlife cruises are available in the Kenai Fjords National Park (out of Seward) and the Prince William Sound (out of Whittier). Or, just 50 miles south of Anchorage, visitors can drive to Portage Glacier. Tours are available through cruise lines or operators in Anchorage.
Ship Creek: Looking for some no-hassle fishing? Ship Creek -- located off East Whitney Road, on the other side of the railroad tracks, not far from the Ulu Factory -- is an in-town spot for salmon fishing. The biggest runs are the king salmon run from early June through mid-July and the silver salmon run from late July through late October. You can get a fishing license at many outdoor retailers, such as 6th Avenue Outfitters (524 W. 6th Avenue, 907-276-0233), where you can also pick up gear, or simply get your license at a Safeway grocery store.
Golf: If you're a golfer, you'll love Alaska -- on long summer days, tee times can range from 5 a.m. until midnight. Anchorage and the surrounding area have several courses, including the Anchorage Golf Course (3651 O'Malley Road; 907-522-3363), the Moose Run Golf Course (27000 Arctic Valley Road; 907-428-0056) and the Eagleglen Golf Course (4414 1st Street; Elmendorf AFB, 907-552-3821).
Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center: At the Wildlife Center, injured and orphaned animals are rescued and rehabilitated in the center's wildlife preserve. Moose, bear, musk oxen, caribou and bison are kept in outdoor enclosures, as similar as possible to their native habitats. A visit there guarantees you'll see Alaska's famed wildlife. (Mile 79 Seward Highway, Portage; 907-783-2025; the center is typically open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)
Talkeetna: If you're willing to make a very long day trip from Anchorage, Talkeetna is a small community at the base of a very large mountain. The town, which is said to have inspired the Alaskan community in the TV show "Northern Exposure," is the gateway to Denali (formerly Mount McKinley), and this is where climbers come to register before flying out to base camp. About three hours from Anchorage by train, Talkeetna offers visitors the chance to take a scenic flight by Denali's summit, fish or ride a jet boat in the area's three rivers or hike in the wilderness. It's also home to burgeoning beer makers Denali Brewing Company, and if you're looking for small-town charm, well the mayor is a cat named Stubbs.